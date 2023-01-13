ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star running back Jerrick Gibson to visit Texas

By Cj Mumme
 3 days ago
Texas is set to host five-star running back Jerrick Gibson at its junior day event on campus next weekend.

247Sports composite lists Gibson as the No. 1 running back prospect in the nation and the No. 10 overall player in the 2024 cycle. He has 25 offers from some of the premier programs across the country, including Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Gibson is an elite athlete with breakaway speed and strength, making him a tough guy to tackle. He transferred to IMG Academy ahead of his junior season where he found himself to be the starting running back.

Steve Sarkisian is building a strong resume when it comes to developing running backs. He served as the play caller for two of the last three Doak Walker Award winners. It is no question Sarkisian values the running back role in his offense.

Texas is looking to land back-to-back five-star running backs from the state of Florida. The Longhorns signed five-star Cedric Baxter as a part of their 2023 recruiting class.

FanSided

Texas Football: WR coach candidate Holmon Wiggins staying at Bama?

One of the early candidates that were mentioned in connection with the wide receivers coach job for Texas football following the departure of Brennan Marion a little more than one week ago was the Alabama Crimson Tide fourth-year WR coach Holmon Wiggins. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian looked to have some real interest in pursuing Wiggins as a candidate to fill this opening on his staff as recently as just a few days ago.
AUSTIN, TX
floridagators.com

No. 13 Gators to Host No. 8 Texas for 2023 Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The thirteenth-ranked Florida men's tennis team is set to host No. 8 Texas in its home opener Sunday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. This will be the first time hosting the Longhorns since exactly three years ago on Jan. 15, 2020. In 2022, the Gators split...
GAINESVILLE, FL
100.7 KOOL FM

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

WSU’s Joel Filani interviews for Texas WRs job

WASHINGTON STATE WIDE RECEIVERS coach Joel Filani interviewed this week for Texas’ open WRs job under Steve Sarkisian, according to a report from Orangebloods (subscr). The report said Filani was the first candidate for this position that Sarkisian has met with in person. A second report from Inside Texas...
PULLMAN, WA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt makes a New Year's resolution that involves Texas

College football analyst Joel Klatt has a New Year’s resolution — and it involves the Texas Longhorns. It’s that there will be no Texas hype until the Longhorns put it all together on the field. “There’s a team that is really talented, got the best recruit in...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas Yeager Shots

Effort matters. Texas Tech played hard for perhaps the first five minutes of the game at Iowa State and lost by 34. They gave it their all for an entire 40 minutes against Texas, a team of equal quality and superior talent to the Cyclones, and lost by only two points. A loss is a loss is a loss, but at least you can look at yourself in the mirror when you lose like men rather than mice.
LUBBOCK, TX
ramblinwreck.com

Volleyball Lands Texas Transfer DeAndra Pierce

Prior to entering the collegiate ranks, Pierce was a two-time All-District player for Austin High School. Putting together a stellar senior season, the sought-after recruit was named to the AVCA High School All-Region team. Pierce finished with 68 kills and 29 total blocks, including 22 solo blocks while playing in a team-high 41 sets, during her senior year. Going into the 2020 season, the Texas native was named an AVCA Elite Rising Senior and was named to the Under Armour All-American watch list. As a junior, Pierce also received district 26-6A Newcomer of the Year honors in 2019.
ATLANTA, GA
Texas Sports

Track and Field sets NCAA-leading 4x400 time at Cardinal Classic

LOUISVILLE, KY. – The Texas track and field 4x400 relays made it a clean sweep on the final day of the Cardinal Classic, as the women's time leads the NCAA. The women of Rachel Helbling, Rhasidat Adeleke, Julien Alfred and Kennedy Simon ran the 14th-fastest time in UT history with a winning time of 3:30.55.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders won both of their matches against the #10 Texas Longhorns last season (77-64 and 61-55) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Texas Tech and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Texas should still be riding high after a win, while the Red Raiders will be looking to right the ship.
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
Redbook

The 8 Best Road Trips From Austin

The hustle and bustle of airports can be a lot. Plane tickets, TSA security and fitting everything into a carry-on isn’t always the most pleasant experience. However, it’s always a good idea to take a road trip–no airplanes required. Austin, Texas continues to grow as a hotspot destination for live music, nightlife, cuisine and more. Boat days on Lake Travis, swimming in Barton Springs and hanging with friends in Zilker Park all define this “keep Austin weird” city.
AUSTIN, TX
