ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Taking a look at the top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGy55_0kDt2ik200

The 2024 quarterback draft class is loaded with potential superstars.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams headlines the group after his masterful season at USC. Williams threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, adding 10 more scores on the ground. He is in line to be the next first-round pick from Lincoln Riley’s offense.

Joining Williams in the Pac-12 are two excellent senior quarterbacks, Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix (Washington). The former transfers broke out on the scene with their news programs in 2022 and are ready to run it back next season.

Drake Maye shot up draft boards following his fantastic redshirt freshman season. He helped lead UNC to the ACC championship game, throwing 38 touchdowns in the process. Maye looks the part of a future NFL quarterback.

Texas’ Quinn Ewers is a prime candidate to take a massive jump going forward. He has one of the best arms in the nation and should be more comfortable in the starting role.

NFL teams are going to have plenty of options at quarterback in the 2024 class. Here is a complete look at some of the notable players eligible to turn pro after next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BvEC_0kDt2ik200
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKw5M_0kDt2ik200
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tawgS_0kDt2ik200
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvplj_0kDt2ik200
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nt9OR_0kDt2ik200
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXLVz_0kDt2ik200
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6jgp_0kDt2ik200
Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision

When Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching job at Colorado, transfers en masse were expected. And on Tuesday, another one that was anticipated and expected occurred, as quarterback JT Shrout will transfer from the Buffaloes. Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, “Sources: Colorado quarterback JT Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.” Source: Read more... The post Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia TE announces transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither is transferring to Georgia Tech. Seither joined a pair of Georgia tight ends, Arik Gilbert and Ryland Goede, in the transfer portal this offseason. Seither is expected to have two years of eligibility left. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end played special teams and hauled...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade with Bears to secure No. 1 pick in latest 33rd Team mock draft

The Houston Texans were roundly scorned for their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 with less than a minute to go. Houston also converted a two-point conversion with Mills connecting with Akins to help Houston finish 3-13-1 on the year.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 Vikings who could be salary cap casualties

With the Minnesota Vikings season over, it’s time to face realities about where this team is going. The Vikings decided to go somewhat all-in on making the 2022 team competitive for a playoff spot and they won the NFC North division title. Unfortunately, they now sit in a less-than-ideal spot with the salary cap. They are projected to be $24,431,507 over the salary cap for next season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy