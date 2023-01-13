ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt

The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $50M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $50,260,633 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x6f299e6511a7224c9e62875826ae3d386b0ad717. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Bullish Or Bearish On The SPY? These Direxion ETFs Offer 3X Leverage

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY closed 0.39% higher on Friday, recapturing the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after struggling at the level intraday. Whether or not the market is about to experience another bull rally and negate the bear market, or whether Friday’s price action is just another bull trap, remains to be seen.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Clough Global Equity Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clough Global Equity GLQ. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.99 cents per share. On Thursday, Clough Global Equity will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.99 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
As Gold Soars, This 2X Leveraged Fund Is Climbing In Tandem: What To Watch

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares GOLD closed 2.85% higher on Friday, in tandem with the price of spot gold, which has surged about 5% since Jan. 6. Gold has been trading in a sharp uptrend since Nov. 4, and on Jan. 4, the commodity regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support, indicating a new bull run could be on the horizon.
BRDS DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Bird Global, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - BRDS

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bird Global, Inc. BRDS between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 17, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
3,955 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Sunday a total of 3,955.22 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,171,292, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,560.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Says There's A Chance To Avoid A Recession If This Happens: 'Inflation On Forward-looking Basis Is Very Low'

Following Thursday’s inflation data, Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel said the risk-reward has gotten better for investors. The inflation numbers came right in line with expectations, but the details showed “overinflated” housing data because of the lag in the way the prices are computed, Siegel said in an interview with CNBC on Friday. While the inflation report put house prices at a positive 0.8%, all rental price indices and federal indices of housing were going down in the 0.5%-0.6% range, he noted.
