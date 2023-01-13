Read full article on original website
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Rising Interest Rates Lead To Big Bank Profit Gains: Are There Hints Of Inbound Recession?
Investors waiting for another round of earnings were greeted by Friday’s reports from the nation’s biggest banks showing that profits rose across the sector, boosted by the Federal Reserve’s high-interest rate environment. Investors, however, may have been startled when banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM said...
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt
The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Rally, Dogecoin Down: Analyst Says Apex Coin Might 'Seek A Sweep' Of $21,600 Mark
Major coins remained buoyant on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.5% to $989.5 billion at 7:48 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Loopring (LRC) +5.1% $0.30. Quant (QNT) +5.5% $138.73. Frax Share (FXS) +6.9% $8.93. Why...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $50M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $50,260,633 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x6f299e6511a7224c9e62875826ae3d386b0ad717. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
BlackRock Vice Chair Hildebrand Sees Inflation Dropping 'Very, Very' Quickly — But Thinks Central Banks Won't Stop Tightening
Hildebrand said central banks are going to be very careful and focused on not losing to long term inflation expectations anchor. The BlackRock vice chair believes it's going to be very difficult to get inflation below 4%, let alone below 3%. At best some there could be some pause, but...
Bullish Or Bearish On The SPY? These Direxion ETFs Offer 3X Leverage
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY closed 0.39% higher on Friday, recapturing the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after struggling at the level intraday. Whether or not the market is about to experience another bull rally and negate the bear market, or whether Friday’s price action is just another bull trap, remains to be seen.
Anthony Scaramucci Invests In Former FTX US CEO's New Company: 'Go Forward. Don't Look Back'
Scaramucci said he would invest his money in the project to show his support for Harrison. Harrison has been looking for an investment for his crypto software company with a $100 million valuation. Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, who was among the featured speakers at Benzinga's Future Of Crypto event,...
Ryan Cohen Takes Stake In Alibaba — Nudges Board To Boost Share Buybacks By Another $20B: WSJ
Activist investor Ryan Cohen has reportedly acquired a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is privately nudging the company to hasten its share-repurchase program. Cohen and others built the stake during the second half of last year, reported the...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Clough Global Equity Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clough Global Equity GLQ. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.99 cents per share. On Thursday, Clough Global Equity will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.99 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
As Gold Soars, This 2X Leveraged Fund Is Climbing In Tandem: What To Watch
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares GOLD closed 2.85% higher on Friday, in tandem with the price of spot gold, which has surged about 5% since Jan. 6. Gold has been trading in a sharp uptrend since Nov. 4, and on Jan. 4, the commodity regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support, indicating a new bull run could be on the horizon.
BRDS DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Bird Global, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - BRDS
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bird Global, Inc. BRDS between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 17, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
3,955 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 3,955.22 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,171,292, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,560.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Larry Summers Says Fed's Job 'Much, Much Closer To Being Done,' But 'It's A Little Bit Premature' To Pause
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said on Friday that the Fed’s job in corralling inflation is closer to being done, and also mentioned one important imminent macroeconomic indicator to monitor. What Happened: The good part of the news is that there has been some wage restraint, Summers said in...
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Says There's A Chance To Avoid A Recession If This Happens: 'Inflation On Forward-looking Basis Is Very Low'
Following Thursday’s inflation data, Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel said the risk-reward has gotten better for investors. The inflation numbers came right in line with expectations, but the details showed “overinflated” housing data because of the lag in the way the prices are computed, Siegel said in an interview with CNBC on Friday. While the inflation report put house prices at a positive 0.8%, all rental price indices and federal indices of housing were going down in the 0.5%-0.6% range, he noted.
