Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
WDIO-TV
Wholesale inflation in US slowed further in December to 6.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, a sixth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures will continue to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 7.3% in November and from a recent peak of 11.7%...
WDIO-TV
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
DETROIT (AP) — The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered solely by a howling V8. The E-Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of Chevrolet’s storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.
WDIO-TV
China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop
BEIJING (AP) — For the first time in decades, China has fewer people than it did at the start of last year, according to official figures released Tuesday. The world’s most populous country has worried for years about an aging population’s effect on the economy and society, but the population was not expected to go into decline for almost a decade.
WDIO-TV
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.
WDIO-TV
China’s economic growth falls to 3%, gradually reviving
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump, but activity is reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests were lifted. The world’s...
WDIO-TV
Geologist from the UK visits Twin Metals and PolyMet ahead of keynote speech
Lucy Crane is far from her home in Cornwall. But she is finding parallels to what’s happening there in the mining industry, and what’s happening in the Northland. On Tuesday, the geologist spent time visiting Twin Metals Minnesota in Ely and PolyMet in Hoyt Lakes. “So far it...
Bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions Twitter HQ items
A Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 on Wednesday as Elon Musk auctioned off furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more from the tech firm's downtown San Francisco headquarters. An online auction of "surplus corporate office assets of Twitter" that lasted slightly more than 24 hours also featured a 10-foot neon light in the shape of Twitter's bird logo, which brought in a winning bid of $40,000, Heritage Global Partners auction service confirmed.
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Apple unveils faster Macbook Pros
Apple has unveiled a faster new line of its Macbook Pros. The latest laptops can be purchased with either the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, the most powerful Apple processors yet, and you can choose a 14 or 16 inch display, starting at $2,000. They’ll be available in stores next week.
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Youtube expands TV reach
Youtube is expanding its TV reach. According to the Wall Street Journal, talks are underway with media companies about Youtube featuring its shows on ad-supported channels. The move would put it in competition with services such as Pluto, Roku, and Tubi. It appears Twitter has cut off “Tweetbot” and other...
WDIO-TV
China announces first population decline in recent years
BEIJING (AP) — China has announced its first overall population decline in recent years amid an aging society and plunging birthrate. The National Bureau of Statistics reported the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than over the previous year. It counts only the population of mainland China while excluding Hong Kong, Macao and self-governing Taiwan as well as foreign residents.
