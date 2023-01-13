ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

MLK's connection to Chicago: History museum exhibit tells story

CHICAGO - North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived in an apartment in 1968 to bring light to the dire conditions in the area. His experience paved the way for the Fair Housing Act. The Chicago History Museum took a look back...
CHICAGO, IL
News Talk 1490

Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Businesses Will Be Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

With Monday marking the nationwide observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some government services and businesses will be impacted by the holiday. As Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a federal holiday, post offices and other public offices and buildings, such as public libraries, are closed in observance.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson accuses Lightfoot of misleading voters

CHICAGO - During a rally Monday at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters, Jonathan Jackson and another new member of Congress announced their support for a veteran union organizer. "I hereby endorse and stand with my friend, Brandon Johnson, for mayor!" said Rep. Jackson. Teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, whose campaign relies...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Step back in time with 'The March' exhibit

The DuSable Black History Museum is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with special events and free admission. Their newest exhibit gives visitors a sense for what it was like at the historic walk led by Dr. King 60 years ago. Tim McGill got a tour of the exhibit on Good Day Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Jesus "Chuy" Garcia unveils public safety plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia on Friday unveiled his plan for improving public safety in Chicago if he's elected mayor.Like other challengers seeking to defeat Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Garcia is vowing to fire Police Supt. David Brown, saying he's been ineffective. Garcia said he would replace Brown, who came to the city from Dallas, with someone from Chicago, preferably someone already in CPD leadership."[Brown] is not trusted by his officers or by the public. He will be replaced with a leader who shares my vision of modern policing. The new superintendent of police must be a leader...
CHICAGO, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests

Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority celebrates Founders Day

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded 110 years ago by 22 women. The founders wanted to empower women to embrace sisterhood, scholarship and service. The sorority was found on the Howard University campus and now has chapters across the county including Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

She Owns It She Biz Conference for Black Women Returns for Second Year at UIC Forum During Women’s History Month

The conference returns to empower Black Women for a second year in Chicago. The conference will be held during Women’s History Month on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the UIC Forum,1213 S. Halsted. It is created and produced by Black women, specifically for Black women, with the support of Black men, making it a comfortable outlet to discuss issues important to them and their community. Anyone who supports or has a genuine interest in working towards inclusion and equity as we celebrate the Black woman is welcome to participate.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Work Chicago elections and earn $17 an hour — what to know

CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Elections is hiring. Early voting officials will earn $17 an hour at early voting sites across the city, and up to $230 if they work on Election Day. Training will be provided. You can apply on the city Board of Elections website.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy