Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Related
fox32chicago.com
Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. honored at breakfast hosted by Rainbow PUSH Coalition
CHICAGO - The Rainbow PUSH Coalition's 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr., breakfast focused on education and continuing to serve in the spirit of Dr. King. History makers and future leaders filled the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis to celebrate the legacy of the Civil Rights icon. Rev. Jesse Jackson...
fox32chicago.com
MLK's connection to Chicago: History museum exhibit tells story
CHICAGO - North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived in an apartment in 1968 to bring light to the dire conditions in the area. His experience paved the way for the Fair Housing Act. The Chicago History Museum took a look back...
News Talk 1490
Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
What Businesses Will Be Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
With Monday marking the nationwide observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some government services and businesses will be impacted by the holiday. As Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a federal holiday, post offices and other public offices and buildings, such as public libraries, are closed in observance.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidates answer questions on education, CTA reliability and public safety
Chicago mayoral candidates answer questions on education, CTA reliability and public safety. Lane Tech High Schools auditorium was nearly packed on Sunday night with voters interested in the latest Chicago mayoral forum. All nine mayoral candidates answered questions on educational funding, CTA reliability and improving public safety. Nate Rodgers report.
Volunteers help clean up a Cook County Forest Preserve in honor of Martin Luther King Jr
In the bitter cold, an orchestra of saws can be heard at Rolling Knolls Forest Preserve in Elgin as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service celebrations.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson accuses Lightfoot of misleading voters
CHICAGO - During a rally Monday at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters, Jonathan Jackson and another new member of Congress announced their support for a veteran union organizer. "I hereby endorse and stand with my friend, Brandon Johnson, for mayor!" said Rep. Jackson. Teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, whose campaign relies...
fox32chicago.com
Step back in time with 'The March' exhibit
The DuSable Black History Museum is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with special events and free admission. Their newest exhibit gives visitors a sense for what it was like at the historic walk led by Dr. King 60 years ago. Tim McGill got a tour of the exhibit on Good Day Chicago.
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
58 Years After MLK’s Campaign to End Slums, a Look at Affordable Housing in Chicago
When Martin Luther King Jr. came to Chicago in 1965, his mission was to end the slum housing conditions that many Black residents were forced to live in. For 17 months, he fought with boycotts, rallies and marches — a campaign that ultimately contributed to the passage of the Fair Housing Act in 1968, not long after his assassination.
Mayoral candidate Jesus "Chuy" Garcia unveils public safety plan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia on Friday unveiled his plan for improving public safety in Chicago if he's elected mayor.Like other challengers seeking to defeat Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Garcia is vowing to fire Police Supt. David Brown, saying he's been ineffective. Garcia said he would replace Brown, who came to the city from Dallas, with someone from Chicago, preferably someone already in CPD leadership."[Brown] is not trusted by his officers or by the public. He will be replaced with a leader who shares my vision of modern policing. The new superintendent of police must be a leader...
arizonasuntimes.com
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Campaign Asks Teachers to Urge Children to Work for Her Re-Election in Exchange for Class Credit
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign’s move to send an email to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers asking them to urge their students to volunteer for the mayor’s campaign – in exchange for class credit – is drawing fire. The report of the email letters...
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests
Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
fox32chicago.com
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority celebrates Founders Day
The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded 110 years ago by 22 women. The founders wanted to empower women to embrace sisterhood, scholarship and service. The sorority was found on the Howard University campus and now has chapters across the county including Chicago.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
Is There Chicago Garbage Pickup on MLK Day? How Garbage Collection Works on Holidays
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls this year on Monday, Jan. 16, is a federal holiday across the country, meaning banks, government offices, and the United States Post Office is closed. It also means your regular garbage, trash and recycling pickup and collection may be impacted. According to the...
She Owns It She Biz Conference for Black Women Returns for Second Year at UIC Forum During Women’s History Month
The conference returns to empower Black Women for a second year in Chicago. The conference will be held during Women’s History Month on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the UIC Forum,1213 S. Halsted. It is created and produced by Black women, specifically for Black women, with the support of Black men, making it a comfortable outlet to discuss issues important to them and their community. Anyone who supports or has a genuine interest in working towards inclusion and equity as we celebrate the Black woman is welcome to participate.
fox32chicago.com
Work Chicago elections and earn $17 an hour — what to know
CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Elections is hiring. Early voting officials will earn $17 an hour at early voting sites across the city, and up to $230 if they work on Election Day. Training will be provided. You can apply on the city Board of Elections website.
thereporteronline.net
There’s a CNN Hero in Maywood who is all about answers for the developmental disabled community – Chicago Tribune
Community builder. Advocate. CNN Hero. Maywood native Debra Vines wears all the hats as CEO and founder of The Answer, Inc., a Forest Park-based organization that supports Black and brown people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families. The Top 10 CNN Heroes nominee title is one Vines started...
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0