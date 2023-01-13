Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Eva Shannon Demunbrun Graham
Eva Shannon Demunbrun Graham, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away January 15, 2023, at the Hospice House. Eva was born to the proud parents of Thomas Obrey Demunbrun and Louie Beckner Demunbrun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Graham; a daughter, Heather Renee Graham; a sister, Mary Welch; brothers, John Demunbrun and Sampson Demunbrun. Eva was a registered nurse and a member of Otter Gap Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Wilma Lee Landrum
Wilma Lee Landrum, 90, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. She was born September 9, 1932 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Harry D. Button and Lela Mae Matthews Button. Wilma retired from Sorenson as a quality supervisor and was a longtime member of Boyds Creek Church. She loved her family dearly and was an exceptional cook.
wcluradio.com
George Salem Jones
George Salem Jones of Green County, Kentucky, son of the late William F. Jones and Joan Turran Jones, was born on Friday, April 21, 1939 in Washington, D.C. and departed this life on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was 83 years, 8 months and 23 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Matthew Todd Webb
Matthew Todd Webb, age 48, of Bonnieville, KY, passed Friday, January 13, 2023. He was member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church for 38 years. He was driver for the late Matthew Shrock. He was the son of the late Charles Webb and Janet Copelin Webb. He is also survived...
wcluradio.com
James Albert Smith
James Albert Smith, 87, of Russellville went to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Greenview Regional Hospital. James was born to the late William Albert Smith and Jennie McCloud Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Schoolcraft Smith and a grandson, Paul David Wise. He was a carpenter and a member of Bristow Christian Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
Audrey Angle Tierney
Audrey Angle Tierney, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at The Village Manor Assisted Living facilities in Bowling Green, KY. She was born on December 26, 1936, to the late Van G. Angle and Molly Viola Hood Angle. Mrs. Tierney had worked as a Flight attendant with American Airlines for over 30 years. She was a longtime resident of New York City and Roxbury, Connecticut. In retirement she lived in The Villages, Florida. Audrey loved to travel and loved Broadway Theater. She was a gourmet cook and lover of fine art. Audrey was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
wcluradio.com
Mrs. Ruth (Sheffield) Wood
Mrs. Ruth (Sheffield) Wood, age 81, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. Ruth was born on January 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Adrian and Lura (Proffitt) Sheffield. She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
wcluradio.com
Marion Lois Kelsay
Marion Lois Kelsay, 85, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. She was born March 16, 1937 in Appleton, Minnesota to the late Robert Haben and Alvina Josephine Schrock Haben. In her early years, Marion was a waitress at Diamond Lake South Bowling Alley in Minnesota and after relocating to Kentucky, provided Child Care Services. She loved crocheting, cross stitching, and enjoyed baking and cooking for all. Her late husband would always say she made the best apple pie. Marion was of the Lutheran faith.
wcluradio.com
Randel Ray Smith
Randel Ray Smith, age 76, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Medical Center of Bowling. Randel was saved as a young man at Union Light Missionary Baptist Church. He was an amazing life teacher, a very talented musician, hand making his own instruments, and could do anything that you could imagine. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his entire world.
wcluradio.com
Doyle Talmadge Berry
Doyle Talmadge Berry of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Elbert L. Berry and Alison Eugenia Chaudoin Berry, was born on Tuesday, September 19, 1944 in Green County, Kentucky and departed this life on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was 78 years, 3 months and 24 days of age.
wcluradio.com
James Edward Davis
James Edward Davis, 74, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, January 13th, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. James was born in Cumberland County, KY on September 3, 1948, a son of the late Robbie Mae (Brown) and James Oakley Davis. James is survived by two sons Timmy Davis, of Tompkinsville...
wcluradio.com
Area Basketball Schedule for Monday, January 16, 2023
THE ALL “A” CLASSIC FOURTH REGIN TOURNAMENT KICKS OFF TONIGHT WITH THE QUARTERFINAL GAMES AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS. THE GLASGOW BOYS WILL OPEN UP THE EVENT WITH A JV/VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER AT FOUNDATION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY WITH THE JV STARTING AT 6:00. WE’LL HAVE THE BROADCAST OF THE VARSITY GAME AROUND 7:15 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN BOWLING GREEN WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THEY GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3.
WKRN
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clinton County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Tennessee disaster relief groups head to Alabama …. Alabama has been approved for a major disaster declaration after Thursday's tornado. Governor Kay Ivey said...
lakercountry.com
Closings today due to holiday
The city halls in both Russell Springs and Jamestown, the Russell County Courthouse and the Russell County Judicial Center are among the closures today in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. The Postal Service is also closed today due to the federal holiday. All hours will return...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
wcluradio.com
Police charge woman with murder of husband
GLASGOW — A second person has been arrested in connection to the death of a Glasgow man last summer. Glasgow Police said Donna Logsdon of Glasgow was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in connection to her husband’s death. Michael O. Logsdon, 75, was discovered dead on July...
wcluradio.com
KSP: 3 dead following crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Three people are dead following a fatal crash along Highway 90 in Barren County. Kentucky State Police said they responded to the crash just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of Harry King Road and Happy Valley Road. A preliminary investigation found that...
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
WBKO
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13 at the intersection of Happy Valley Road (KY-90) and Harry King Road. Officials say 74-year-old Robert E. Purcell from Louisville was driving...
Comments / 0