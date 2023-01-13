THE ALL “A” CLASSIC FOURTH REGIN TOURNAMENT KICKS OFF TONIGHT WITH THE QUARTERFINAL GAMES AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS. THE GLASGOW BOYS WILL OPEN UP THE EVENT WITH A JV/VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER AT FOUNDATION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY WITH THE JV STARTING AT 6:00. WE’LL HAVE THE BROADCAST OF THE VARSITY GAME AROUND 7:15 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN BOWLING GREEN WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THEY GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO