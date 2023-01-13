ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Holmon Wiggins and Ra'Shaad Samples would both be good hires for Texas WR coach

By Joey Hickey
 5 days ago
Holmon Wiggins are Ra’Shaad Samples each are linked as top targets for the Texas wide receiver coach opening. In my estimation, both would be huge wins for Texas.

Samples is the proven recruiter and Wiggins is the proven developer. Even so, both coaches are likely capable of excelling in both areas.

Wiggins helped produce a Heisman winner at wide receiver, but has succeeded in recruiting as well. Among several big time recruiting wins, Wiggins helped bring JoJo Earle and Jalen Hale from Texas to Alabama. His resume boasts three five-star recruits.

Some consider his recruiting success merely a product of being an Alabama coach. Albeit, Jeff Banks and Kyle Flood have proven to be ace coaches in recruiting and development since coming to Texas. Banks arguably returns a Top 5 tight end in the country in Ja’Tavion Sanders. Flood brings back what could be the best offensive line in the Big 12 conference.

Ra’Shaad Samples has great coaching in his DNA. The son of Duncanville coaching legend Reginald Samples has even served as the running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams.

Either way Texas goes with the hire could be a great addition to Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff.

