Cape Canaveral, FL

click orlando

First spacewalk of 2023 will prepare space station for new solar array

ORLANDO, Fla. – A years-long project to replace the aging power system aboard the International Space Station continues this week with the installation of new electrical hardware. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and NASA astronaut Nicole Mann are scheduled to venture outside the orbiting lab Friday for...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando International Airport officials consider renovations with new Terminal C

ORLANDO, Fla. – After being open several months, leaders at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday discussed renovations to Terminal C. The $2.8 billion terminal has been open since September, but it has faced some criticism for baggage issues, long walks and a lack of rental cars. The airport looks to install moving walkways and more, click here to learn more.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How rare are January hurricanes?

Orlando, FLA. – On Monday, a rare system spinning in the tropics caught the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. So much so, this area was also designated as an invest, short for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is given an invest number, computer forecast on that specific entity can begin.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Southwest promises changes after holiday travel chaos. Here’s the plan

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a large amount of cancelations and delays over the holidays, Southwest Airlines is promising its customers changes to avoid the same issues in the future. Thousands of Southwest flights during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday were canceled. The massive disruptions began Dec....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Port Canaveral-bound cruise ship rescues 24 people at sea

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – A cruise ship returning to Port Canaveral from Mexico rescued 24 people over the weekend, according to MSC Cruises. According to the cruise line, the ship MSC Meraviglia was coming back from Cozumel, Mexico, on Saturday when the boat in distress was spotted. [TRENDING: FAR...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee. You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known. “Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis hands Volusia County $37.6M for post-hurricane beach bolstering

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday gave away another multi-million-dollar check, this time for beach erosion projects in Volusia County. Speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, DeSantis highlighted a bill he signed in December 2022 — SB 4-A: Disaster Relief — which appropriated $100 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Environmental Protection for beach erosion projects related to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County courthouse closed due to power outage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County courthouse is closed Thursday morning due to a power outage. The sheriff’s office said the building is closed to employees and the public. [TRENDING: Why are some street lights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

