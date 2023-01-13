Read full article on original website
First spacewalk of 2023 will prepare space station for new solar array
ORLANDO, Fla. – A years-long project to replace the aging power system aboard the International Space Station continues this week with the installation of new electrical hardware. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and NASA astronaut Nicole Mann are scheduled to venture outside the orbiting lab Friday for...
Orlando International Airport officials consider renovations with new Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. – After being open several months, leaders at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday discussed renovations to Terminal C. The $2.8 billion terminal has been open since September, but it has faced some criticism for baggage issues, long walks and a lack of rental cars. The airport looks to install moving walkways and more, click here to learn more.
How rare are January hurricanes?
Orlando, FLA. – On Monday, a rare system spinning in the tropics caught the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. So much so, this area was also designated as an invest, short for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is given an invest number, computer forecast on that specific entity can begin.
Southwest promises changes after holiday travel chaos. Here’s the plan
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a large amount of cancelations and delays over the holidays, Southwest Airlines is promising its customers changes to avoid the same issues in the future. Thousands of Southwest flights during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday were canceled. The massive disruptions began Dec....
Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C has everything... except moving walkways
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many Terminal C passengers agree that the state-of-the-art $2.8 billion complex is stunning, but they hate the long walk from end to end. Jetblue travelers describe the walk to the furthest gate as 15 minutes or longer, as much as half a mile. [TRENDING: Pics of...
🐝 17-year-old Florida beekeeper spreads buzz with beehives in backyard
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – When it comes to bee experts, there are quite a few of them throughout Central Florida. One of them is just a teen with about 10 years of beekeeping experience. She invited News 6 into the hive as she works to spread the buzz and...
Central Florida warms up ahead of new front bringing slight cool down
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is warming up before a new front brings a slight cool down. Expect a high of 82 in Orlando on Thursday. The front will come in mostly dry Thursday evening. We can’t rule out a shower or two. Expect a high temperature on...
Port Canaveral-bound cruise ship rescues 24 people at sea
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – A cruise ship returning to Port Canaveral from Mexico rescued 24 people over the weekend, according to MSC Cruises. According to the cruise line, the ship MSC Meraviglia was coming back from Cozumel, Mexico, on Saturday when the boat in distress was spotted. [TRENDING: FAR...
What are you doing with your old lithium batteries? Don’t throw them away, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Just a few days after Christmas in the middle of the night at the Seminole County Solid Waste Transfer Station in Longwood, a fire started deep inside a trash trailer and slowly started to spread. Eventually four trailers were engulfed and burned to a crisp over three hours.
2022 leaves behind new record for firearms seized at US airline security checkpoints, TSA says
ORLANDO, Fla. – Transportation Security Administration officers in 2022 confiscated 6,542 firearms across 262 U.S. airports, setting a new record even as higher penalties for being found with a gun in a carry-on bag settle in. The new figure tops 2021′s record — 5,972, up from a pandemic-related dip...
🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee. You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known. “Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.
Gov. DeSantis hands Volusia County $37.6M for post-hurricane beach bolstering
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday gave away another multi-million-dollar check, this time for beach erosion projects in Volusia County. Speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, DeSantis highlighted a bill he signed in December 2022 — SB 4-A: Disaster Relief — which appropriated $100 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Environmental Protection for beach erosion projects related to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Record number of manatees visit Blue Spring State Park during Florida cold snap
A record number of manatees gathered Tuesday at Blue Spring State Park during Florida’s latest cold snap. Temperatures in Central Florida dipped into the 30s during the cold stretch, driving the manatees to the warm waters at the spring. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Park officials said there...
Orlando Science Center puts ‘Science on Tap’ with outdoor beer festival
ORLANDO, Fla. – An outdoor beer festival this Saturday is putting “Science on Tap” for the Orlando Science Center. The annual Science on Tap event is happening at Loch Haven Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. [SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here |...
☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup
ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
Universal Orlando unveils Mardi Gras foods, concert lineup and new Tribute Store location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Mardi Gras festivities are making their way back to Universal Orlando Resort. Beginning Feb. 4, Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will kickoff at Universal Studios Florida. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets | Hearing continued...
‘Encanto’ and ‘Princess Tiana’ topiaries coming to EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing for the return of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The festival, which sprouts on March 1, will feature colorful flowers and gardens, live music and entertainment, Orange Bird-inspired merchandise, and food at more than 15 outdoor kitchens. [TRENDING:...
Orange County courthouse closed due to power outage
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County courthouse is closed Thursday morning due to a power outage. The sheriff’s office said the building is closed to employees and the public. [TRENDING: Why are some street lights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car...
Ocoee police announce safe streets initiative. Here’s what to expect on the roads
OCOEE, Fla. – There will be extra officers on the streets of Ocoee to help combat speeding and aggressive driving thanks to a new initiative, the department announced Monday. With help from a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, the city is starting “Operation Ocoee Safe Streets.”
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
