kduz.com
Gayle F. Oestreich
Gayle F. Oestreich, age 85, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior at the church.
kduz.com
Martin Lueth
Martin L. Lueth, age 95, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Friday January 13, 2023 at the Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America. Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia, Minnesota.
kduz.com
Lester M. Milbrand
Lester M. Milbrand, age 89, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. Funeral Service will be Friday, January 20, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Helen Township, McLeod County, Minnesota, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
kduz.com
Jolene M. Mattsfield
Jolene M. Mattsfield, age 80, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
kduz.com
Marlys A. Rehmann
Marlys A. Rehmann, age 95, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Glenfields Living With Care in Glencoe. Funeral Service will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, 2:00 P.M. at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment in the Glencoe City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, from Noon-2:00 P.M. (2 hours prior) ALL at the church. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
twincitieslive.com
What’s open and what’s closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Minnesota
Monday, Jan. 16 marks the federal holiday that honors the life and contributions of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The federal holiday was established in 1986. Below is a compilation of what is open and closed during the day of remembrance. Most government buildings are closed Monday in...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
southsidepride.com
What does the FL in the DFL stand for?
It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?
Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday of every February and this year it'll be honored Jan. 16. Some services will be closed in observance of the holiday, while others will maintain normal operations. Here’s what to know:. Postal service. The U.S Postal Service will be...
thelesabre.com
Siblings of Sartell: Haley and Brooke Hennen
This week, LeSabre is highlighting the Hennen sisters. Haley is a senior, and Brooke is a freshman. The two make a fantastic, dysfunctional sibling duo. Q: When you spend time together, what do you like to do?. Haley: “Watch TV…Megamind. It’s actually true.”. Brooke: “We like to...
Blaine man killed in crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park
A 55-year-old Blaine man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the yet-to-be-identified man was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on Hwy. 610 near Hwy. 252 when he left the road into the center median and rolled the vehicle.
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.On Monday, the victim was identified as Bradley James Knowles, of Blaine. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said he died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.The incident remains under investigation.
Brainerd Man Hurt After Medical Emergency Leads to Car Crash
BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man had to be taken to the hospital after a medical condition led to him crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. The crash happened Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. about two miles north of Little Falls. The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Garrett...
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
krwc1360.com
Annandale Truck Driver Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kandiyohi County
A Wright County man was involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash with injuries Thursday evening in Kandiyohi County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that around 7 PM, a GMC pickup was northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 40 in New London Township when it collided with a semi truck that was northbound on Minnesota Highway 23.
KEYC
Highway 14 construction continues in winter months
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
willmarradio.com
Belgrade man hurt in crash north of Belgrade Friday morning
(Belgrade, MN) -- A minivan-semi crash Friday morning (Fri) north of Belgrade sent a man to the hospital. The State Patrol says at 10:41 a.m., the Pontiac Montana mini-van driven by 59-year-old David Stadther of Belgrade was northbound on Highway 71 when a semi driven by a woman from eastern Ontario turned into the lane at the intersection with County Road 32. Stadther had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Paynesville Hospital.
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Arrested for Attempted Arson
A 58-year-old Willmar woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to start fires at several government and health care service buildings in downtown Willmar Sunday morning. At just before 8:30am, a Willmar Police Officer on patrol discovered what appeared to be an attempt to set a fire to the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on 2nd Street SW.
