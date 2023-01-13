BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.On Monday, the victim was identified as Bradley James Knowles, of Blaine. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said he died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.The incident remains under investigation.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO