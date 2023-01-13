Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary: Tyler Lane Nichols, 29
NICHOLS Tyler Lane Nichols, age 29, of Lewisburg, WV, (formerly of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV), went home to be with the Lord, with the love of his life and family by his side, on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA, following a sudden, unexpected illness. Born on June 20, […] The post Obituary: Tyler Lane Nichols, 29 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Obituary: Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II
HARRIS Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II of Lewisburg, WV, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, with his daughter, Kate Harris, and devoted partner of 15 years, Charlotte Baldwin, by his side. Nat was born in Ronceverte, WV, on December 14, 1948, to the late Carolyn Moore Harris and the late Robert Miller Harris. […] The post Obituary: Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Zachary Wayne Dalton obituary 1998~2022
Zachary Wayne Dalton, 24, of Hurt, VA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Mechanicsburg, PA. Born Saturday, June 27, 1998 in Lynchburg, VA., he was a son of the late Noel Wayne and Cheryl Rowland Ferguson. Zach worked as a solar panel installer for Fusion Mechanical. He loved...
Steven Michael Williams obituary 1994~2022
Steven Michael Williams was born on September 5, 1994, to Kenneth Cole and Jennifer Major in Richmond, Virginia. Steven, and his sister, Whitney, spent much of their childhood in Stuarts Draft, Virginia with their adoptive family until God directed Steven to the Allegany Boys Camp where he developed his perseverance, thoughtfulness for others, and his unwavering faith in the Almighty.
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022
Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lexington
Lexington might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lexington.
Comments / 0