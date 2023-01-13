ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The West Virginia Daily News

Obituary: Tyler Lane Nichols, 29

NICHOLS Tyler Lane Nichols, age 29, of Lewisburg, WV, (formerly of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV), went home to be with the Lord, with the love of his life and family by his side, on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA, following a sudden, unexpected illness. Born on June 20, […] The post Obituary: Tyler Lane Nichols, 29 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

Obituary: Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II

HARRIS Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II of Lewisburg, WV, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, with his daughter, Kate Harris, and devoted partner of 15 years, Charlotte Baldwin, by his side. Nat was born in Ronceverte, WV, on December 14, 1948, to the late Carolyn Moore Harris and the late Robert Miller Harris. […] The post Obituary: Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV
Franklin County Free Press

Zachary Wayne Dalton obituary 1998~2022

Zachary Wayne Dalton, 24, of Hurt, VA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Mechanicsburg, PA. Born Saturday, June 27, 1998 in Lynchburg, VA., he was a son of the late Noel Wayne and Cheryl Rowland Ferguson. Zach worked as a solar panel installer for Fusion Mechanical. He loved...
HURT, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Steven Michael Williams obituary 1994~2022

Steven Michael Williams was born on September 5, 1994, to Kenneth Cole and Jennifer Major in Richmond, Virginia. Steven, and his sister, Whitney, spent much of their childhood in Stuarts Draft, Virginia with their adoptive family until God directed Steven to the Allegany Boys Camp where he developed his perseverance, thoughtfulness for others, and his unwavering faith in the Almighty.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023

Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022

Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
WAYNESBORO, PA

