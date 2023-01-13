Steven Michael Williams was born on September 5, 1994, to Kenneth Cole and Jennifer Major in Richmond, Virginia. Steven, and his sister, Whitney, spent much of their childhood in Stuarts Draft, Virginia with their adoptive family until God directed Steven to the Allegany Boys Camp where he developed his perseverance, thoughtfulness for others, and his unwavering faith in the Almighty.

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO