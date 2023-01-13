Cow in West Virginia has been missing for over a week

A community in West Virginia is looking for a missing cow.

The cow has been missing since January 3.

The owner told 7News that the cow was last seen near Oklahoma road in Dallas Pike.

The cow does not have a name but is six years old.

The cow likes sweet feed or corn if you should find it.

Also, if you find the cow, contact the owner Kelly at 304-281-0896

