Dutchess County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Fugitive From Justice Apprehended After Car Chase Poughkeepsie

A Hudson Valley man was arrested on Friday after smashing into several cars in an effort to evade police. Friday the Thirteenth turned out to be extremely unlucky for a Hudson Valley man wanted by the law. Just after 1pm on January 13, police officers witnessed Walter Shuster III driving in the City of Poughkeepsie. The 45-year-old man had a felony arrest warrant issued by the Town of Ulster Police.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fleeing fugitive felon caught in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-five-year-old fugitive Walter Shuster III was taken into custody by City of Poughkeepsie Police on Friday, January 13, after attempting to flee from police near the intersection of North White Street and Maple Street. Police had tried to stop Shuster because of an outstanding felony warrant for burglary in the Town of Ulster.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison

Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
SAYRE, PA
theharlemvalleynews.net

UPDATED: suspect found dead

The State Police have positively identified the deceased suspect as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, NY. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Southeast, New York – On January 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases

GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
NEWBURGH, NY
WNYT

Man arrested after choking woman

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he choked a woman in Hudson. Hudson police say Jonathan Jones – who also goes by the name ‘smash’ choked the woman, and fired a gun. Police say Jones is a violent convicted felon, and an order of...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigating gunfire despite uncooperative witness

POUGHKEEPSIE – An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bain Avenue and Vernon Terrace. Responding officers discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but the occupant was not injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered by law enforcement at the scene.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County

GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major Monticello drug bust

MONTICELLO – A man staying at the Inn at Monticello in the village has been arrested following execution of a no-knock search warrant executed on Wednesday, January 4, Acting Sullivan County District Attorney Brian Conaty said Thursday. Lito Solis was found in possession of more than eight ounces of...
MONTICELLO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Man Accused of DWI Driving Go-Kart

Some people still think you can only get busted for driving while intoxicated if you're driving a vehicle on the road somewhere. But it's not that simple. According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment. Even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm. But some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool (?), a motorized recliner (lol), and even on horseback.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

