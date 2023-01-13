Read full article on original website
PD: Halfmoon man arrested on drug charges
State police arrested Brian D. Ausfeldt, 35 of Halfmoon on January 16. Ausfeldt was allegedly in possession of a hallucinogenic substance.
A Massachusetts resident was arrested on January 10 after being pulled over and allegedly possessing cocaine. Wayne Green, 43, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
A Hudson Valley man was arrested on Friday after smashing into several cars in an effort to evade police. Friday the Thirteenth turned out to be extremely unlucky for a Hudson Valley man wanted by the law. Just after 1pm on January 13, police officers witnessed Walter Shuster III driving in the City of Poughkeepsie. The 45-year-old man had a felony arrest warrant issued by the Town of Ulster Police.
POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-five-year-old fugitive Walter Shuster III was taken into custody by City of Poughkeepsie Police on Friday, January 13, after attempting to flee from police near the intersection of North White Street and Maple Street. Police had tried to stop Shuster because of an outstanding felony warrant for burglary in the Town of Ulster.
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Man Busted With $30K In Cocaine During Amenia Traffic Stop
A man was busted with more than $30,000 in cocaine during a traffic stop in the area. Wayne Green, age 42, of Massachusetts, was stopped by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force in Amenia on Tuesday, Jan. 10, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force. Green...
Town of Ulster Police had notified the officers that Walter Shuster III was wanted on an active felony arrest for burglary in the third degree.
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
UPDATED: suspect found dead
The State Police have positively identified the deceased suspect as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, NY. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Southeast, New York – On January 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County...
Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases
GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
Man arrested after choking woman
A man is facing multiple charges after police say he choked a woman in Hudson. Hudson police say Jonathan Jones – who also goes by the name ‘smash’ choked the woman, and fired a gun. Police say Jones is a violent convicted felon, and an order of...
Poughkeepsie police investigating gunfire despite uncooperative witness
POUGHKEEPSIE – An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bain Avenue and Vernon Terrace. Responding officers discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but the occupant was not injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered by law enforcement at the scene.
Suspect arrested following gunfire incident in Hudson
According to the victim, the suspect choked her and discharged a firearm.
Police release names of police officers who ‘took action’ in fatal shooting of perp
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – State Police on Monday released the names of the two officers “required to take action” on January 10 when they shot and killed a man who was stabbing his girlfriend in Putnam County. They were identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy...
Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County
GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
Man sentenced to 57 years in prison for violent murder of Middletown woman
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was convicted in the horrific murder of a 29-year-old woman on Friday. The Department of Justice announced Friday Cornel Myers, 39, has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the violent murder of a woman he was dating in September 2018. According to evidence presented in trial, […]
Major Monticello drug bust
MONTICELLO – A man staying at the Inn at Monticello in the village has been arrested following execution of a no-knock search warrant executed on Wednesday, January 4, Acting Sullivan County District Attorney Brian Conaty said Thursday. Lito Solis was found in possession of more than eight ounces of...
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
New York State Man Accused of DWI Driving Go-Kart
Some people still think you can only get busted for driving while intoxicated if you're driving a vehicle on the road somewhere. But it's not that simple. According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment. Even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm. But some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool (?), a motorized recliner (lol), and even on horseback.
