Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in OrlandoMadocOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
fox35orlando.com
Florida police looking to help reunite dog rescued from pond with its owner
The Tavares Police Department wants to reunite a dog to its owner after it was rescued from a pond in Central Florida. The dog was found swimming in Lake Eustis and was rescued by bystanders, police said in a Facebook post. According to the post shared on Saturday night, the...
Central Florida state attorney creates animal cruelty task force
ORLANDO, Fla. — A state attorney is working to protect animals in Central Florida. State Attorney Bill Gladson has established an Animal Cruelty Task Force for Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties. The task force was created to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth...
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 Florida: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Nemours Children’s Health, Blessings in a Backpack address food insecurity in local schools
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Health has partnered with Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization that addresses food insecurity for Central Florida students. The partnership will ensure students enrolled in the free-lunch program will have nutritious foods on the weekends and during holiday breaks. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Dog in need of new home after nearly 100 days at Orange County shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bella is in need of a new home. All the adorable dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services need a new home. But sadly, Bella has the dubious honor of being there the longest. WESH 2's Michelle Meredith hung out with Bella Thursday and...
Girl Scouts to offer new cookie flavor ‘Raspberry Rally’
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re a fan of Girl Scout Cookies, you’re in luck. The Girl Scouts organization is offering a new cookie flavor for its 2023 fundraising. The new cookie is called “Raspberry Rally,” and it will only be available through online orders. Anyone...
I've taken my toddler to Disney World and Universal, and the latter is actually better for young kids
My family lives in Orlando, and I've taken my child to Disney World and Universal Studios. Universal is less stressful and has a better atmosphere.
fox35orlando.com
New programs help track Alzheimer's patients in Florida for free
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient is safe, after being rescued from a swamp in Kissimmee. "These guys are heroes, they dropped the helicopter and landed in a safe place. Co-pilot runs out, gets guided into the area, and found him face down. He had fallen and couldn’t get up." Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez spoke about the rescue of a 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient. "A gentleman had got away from his loved one. And he went into a swamp."
click orlando
Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C has everything... except moving walkways
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many Terminal C passengers agree that the state-of-the-art $2.8 billion complex is stunning, but they hate the long walk from end to end. Jetblue travelers describe the walk to the furthest gate as 15 minutes or longer, as much as half a mile. [TRENDING: Pics of...
click orlando
🤰 This maternity clinic on wheels serves uninsured pregnant women in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A health care organization is partnering with a Central Florida Midwife to get results for uninsured and underinsured pregnant women, using an unexpected tool: a bus. It’s called The Midwife Bus and it’s a one-stop-shop for expectant mothers to get the prenatal and postpartum care they...
Free beer returns to SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back a beloved promotion: Free beer!
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns. Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area. Frost developed...
fox35orlando.com
Universal Orlando Resort's KidZone area, attractions closed after 24 years
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the end of an era at Universal Orlando Resort – Woody Woodpecker's KidZone has permanently closed after 24 years. Sunday, Jan. 15, was the last day for a handful of attractions in that area od the Florida theme park. The kids area was home to...
Orlando to use $58M in federal funds to help support homeless services
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is making the fight against homelessness a big priority this year. Orlando leaders are using $58 million in federal funds to address the problem. The Orlando City Council already approved converting the old Ambassador Hotel into new affordable units. Officials said there...
Inside the Magic
Guest Claims “Cockroach Infestation” at Universal Resort
Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic and thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests from around the world. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house many fun rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, E.T. Adventure, and Revenge of the Mummy, just to name a few.
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway...
click orlando
Tiny homes may be solution for Orange County housing crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County planners outlined a variety of strategies Tuesday for county commissioners to consider as the board searches for answers to boost lagging home construction, considered to be at the root of the region’s deepening housing crisis. One solution may be “tiny homes,” typically living...
Central Florida braces for frigid weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County is opening its doors tonight to people in need of a warm place to go. At The Salvation Army on West Colonial Drive, an emergency men’s shelter opened Friday evening. Staff is ensuring men who need a place to stay warm have one and bending the rule that states when those in need have to be in the shelter by.
