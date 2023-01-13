ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Township, NJ

94.5 PST

NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel for the New Jersey...
94.5 PST

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

The dumbest survey ever names NJ’s favorite, most Googled color

A pointless new study proves there’s nothing left to study. When I first read the headline to the study, I thought to myself, “this must be a headline from The Onion,” the satirical magazine that likes to poke fun at every dumb thing that happens in this country. But then I realized, no. It's actually a real study with real research.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.5 PST

NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections

Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
94.5 PST

What NJ can’t find as supply chain problems continue

We could all understand this supply chain problem at one point. When the COVID-19 pandemic started and it put many places on lockdown even the businesses that weren’t shuttered were short-staffed. Then there was the labor problem where many people decided nurturing their souls was more important than nurturing...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Pennsylvania residents are about to pay more at their liquor stores

Alcohol became more expensive in Pennsylvania Sunday thanks to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which could send more business to New Jersey. The board regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers and retailers. The board also selects what product will be sold in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

Protect yourself — New wave of text scams hitting NJ

A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Tragedy in Hazlet – NJ top news for Monday

Top NJ news stories for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Eric Scott has this morning's top news on New Jersey's First News. Protect yourself as a new wave of text message scams is hitting New Jersey. ⬛ Dead Whale. It appears a ship hit and killed the Humpback Whale that washed...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

APPROVED: Habit Burger Grill’s Coming Soon to Hamilton, NJ

Great news for burger lovers. Mercer County's about to get its second Habit Burger Grill and it's going to be in Hamilton Township. TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville is reporting Hamilton's Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the plans during last week's meeting. The new Habit Burger Grill will be constructed in the Hamilton...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

