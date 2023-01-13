ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

richlandsource.com

Motorcycle Ohio course registration opens Jan. 23

COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Perry escapes close call with Ashtabula Lakeside

Perry fans held their breath in an uneasy 67-61 victory over Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 17. In recent action on January 10, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Painesville Harvey and Perry took on Painesville Riverside on January 10 at Painesville Riverside High School. For a full recap, click here.
PERRY, OH
richlandsource.com

Andover Pymatuning Valley pushes over Bristolville Bristol

Andover Pymatuning Valley collected a solid win over Bristolville Bristol in a 58-47 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with February 11, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.
ANDOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Sebring makes Leetonia walk the plank

Leetonia had no answers as Sebring compiled a 59-24 victory on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Leetonia and Sebring played in a 32-31 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
LEETONIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Brookfield escapes Garrettsville Garfield in thin win

Brookfield didn't flinch, finally repelling Garrettsville Garfield 75-70 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Brookfield squared off with February 11, 2022 at Brookfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
richlandsource.com

Goshen's convoy passes Mt. Orab Western Brown

No quarter was granted as Goshen blunted Mt. Orab Western Brown's plans 62-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 17. Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen squared off with March 29, 2021 at Goshen High School last season. For more, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Hubbard earns stressful win over Jefferson

A sigh of relief filled the air in Hubbard's locker room after a trying 54-52 test with Jefferson on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Jefferson and Hubbard played in a 75-59 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.
HUBBARD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashtabula Edgewood darts by Geneva SPIRE in easy victory

Ashtabula Edgewood's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Geneva SPIRE 83-56 in Ohio boys basketball on January 17. In recent action on January 10, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Geneva and Geneva SPIRE took on Hermitage Hickory on January 11 at Geneva SPIRE Institute. Click here for a recap.
GENEVA, OH
richlandsource.com

Centerburg darts by Mt. Gilead in easy victory

Centerburg's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-27 win over Mt. Gilead on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead faced off on December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School. For a full...
CENTERBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Glen Dale John Marshall rides the rough off St. Clairsville

St. Clairsville was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Glen Dale John Marshall prevailed 63-46 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 16. Last season, St. Clairsville and Glen Dale John Marshall faced off on December 20, 2021 at St. Clairsville High School. For a full recap, click here.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon survives close clash with Massillon Perry

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Massillon chalked up in tripping Massillon Perry 65-63 at Massillon on January 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 8, Massillon faced off against Dover and Massillon Perry took on North Canton Hoover on January 10 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Doris Irene White

Doris Irene White, 96, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Brethern Care Village in Ashland, OH. Doris was born in Crestline on September 16, 1926, to the late Hubert and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy. Doris married and survived her three husbands: Gabriel Reardon, Harold Hansen and Robert White. To...
ASHLAND, OH

