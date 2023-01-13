Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCleveland, OH
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
richlandsource.com
Motorcycle Ohio course registration opens Jan. 23
COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership.
richlandsource.com
Perry escapes close call with Ashtabula Lakeside
Perry fans held their breath in an uneasy 67-61 victory over Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 17. In recent action on January 10, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Painesville Harvey and Perry took on Painesville Riverside on January 10 at Painesville Riverside High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley pushes over Bristolville Bristol
Andover Pymatuning Valley collected a solid win over Bristolville Bristol in a 58-47 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with February 11, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Sebring makes Leetonia walk the plank
Leetonia had no answers as Sebring compiled a 59-24 victory on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Leetonia and Sebring played in a 32-31 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brookfield escapes Garrettsville Garfield in thin win
Brookfield didn't flinch, finally repelling Garrettsville Garfield 75-70 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Brookfield squared off with February 11, 2022 at Brookfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Goshen's convoy passes Mt. Orab Western Brown
No quarter was granted as Goshen blunted Mt. Orab Western Brown's plans 62-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 17. Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen squared off with March 29, 2021 at Goshen High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Hubbard earns stressful win over Jefferson
A sigh of relief filled the air in Hubbard's locker room after a trying 54-52 test with Jefferson on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Jefferson and Hubbard played in a 75-59 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Edgewood darts by Geneva SPIRE in easy victory
Ashtabula Edgewood's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Geneva SPIRE 83-56 in Ohio boys basketball on January 17. In recent action on January 10, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Geneva and Geneva SPIRE took on Hermitage Hickory on January 11 at Geneva SPIRE Institute. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg darts by Mt. Gilead in easy victory
Centerburg's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-27 win over Mt. Gilead on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead faced off on December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School. For a full...
richlandsource.com
Glen Dale John Marshall rides the rough off St. Clairsville
St. Clairsville was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Glen Dale John Marshall prevailed 63-46 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 16. Last season, St. Clairsville and Glen Dale John Marshall faced off on December 20, 2021 at St. Clairsville High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Massillon survives close clash with Massillon Perry
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Massillon chalked up in tripping Massillon Perry 65-63 at Massillon on January 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 8, Massillon faced off against Dover and Massillon Perry took on North Canton Hoover on January 10 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Doris Irene White
Doris Irene White, 96, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Brethern Care Village in Ashland, OH. Doris was born in Crestline on September 16, 1926, to the late Hubert and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy. Doris married and survived her three husbands: Gabriel Reardon, Harold Hansen and Robert White. To...
