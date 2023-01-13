Read full article on original website
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
msn.com
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
US News and World Report
Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid, Erdogan Says
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
US News and World Report
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
US News and World Report
Putin: Russian Economy Likely Shrank 2.5% in 2022 but Beating Expectations
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5% in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted. Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russian Strike Pattern Suggests It Is Low on Ballistic Missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Blames Russia for Most of Over 2,000 Cyberattacks in 2022
KYIV (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian official blamed Russia on Tuesday for carrying out the bulk of more than 2,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine in 2022, speaking at a news conference that he said was itself delayed because of a cyberattack. The official, Yuriy Schygol, told reporters that his livestreamed conference...
US News and World Report
Romania Extradites Suspected Hell's Angels Leader to U.S. on Drug Charges
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club's country branch leader, Marius Lazar,...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Saudi-US Partnership Is Crucial for Global Security, Says Saudi Envoy
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that maintaining the long-standing strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington was "beyond critically necessary" for global stability. The traditional alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United States has frayed under President Joe Biden's administration over the...
US News and World Report
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her...
US News and World Report
Turkey Urges Biden Administration to Be 'Decisive' Over F-16 Deal as Congress Objects
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Turkey on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to be decisive in its bid to sell F-16 warplanes to Turkey and convince the U.S. Congress to drop its opposition to a planned $20 billion deal. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Washington he had told U.S. Secretary...
US News and World Report
Serbia Asks Russia to End Recruitment of Its People for Ukraine War
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Vucic criticised Russia's websites and social media groups for publishing advertisements in the Serbian language in which the Wagner group calls volunteers to join its ranks.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Block New York Gun Restrictions
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday turned away a challenge by a group of firearms dealers in New York to numerous Democratic-backed measures adopted by the state last year regulating gun purchases that the businesses said hurt their businesses. The justices, with no public dissents, denied a request by...
US News and World Report
Germany Calls for Special Tribunal Against Russia Over Ukraine War
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. What is needed is "a tribunal that can investigate the Russian leadership and put them on trial", said Baerbock in a...
Two-year sentence for Hawaii woman's Trump lobbying scheme
An American consultant has been sentenced to two years in prison for an illicit effort to lobby the former Trump administration
