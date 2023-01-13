ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
US News and World Report

Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid, Erdogan Says

ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
US News and World Report

Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
US News and World Report

Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources

(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
US News and World Report

Putin: Russian Economy Likely Shrank 2.5% in 2022 but Beating Expectations

(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5% in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted. Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief,...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Russian Strike Pattern Suggests It Is Low on Ballistic Missiles

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Blames Russia for Most of Over 2,000 Cyberattacks in 2022

KYIV (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian official blamed Russia on Tuesday for carrying out the bulk of more than 2,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine in 2022, speaking at a news conference that he said was itself delayed because of a cyberattack. The official, Yuriy Schygol, told reporters that his livestreamed conference...
US News and World Report

Romania Extradites Suspected Hell's Angels Leader to U.S. on Drug Charges

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club's country branch leader, Marius Lazar,...
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: Saudi-US Partnership Is Crucial for Global Security, Says Saudi Envoy

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that maintaining the long-standing strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington was "beyond critically necessary" for global stability. The traditional alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United States has frayed under President Joe Biden's administration over the...
US News and World Report

Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her...
US News and World Report

Serbia Asks Russia to End Recruitment of Its People for Ukraine War

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Vucic criticised Russia's websites and social media groups for publishing advertisements in the Serbian language in which the Wagner group calls volunteers to join its ranks.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Block New York Gun Restrictions

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday turned away a challenge by a group of firearms dealers in New York to numerous Democratic-backed measures adopted by the state last year regulating gun purchases that the businesses said hurt their businesses. The justices, with no public dissents, denied a request by...
US News and World Report

Germany Calls for Special Tribunal Against Russia Over Ukraine War

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. What is needed is "a tribunal that can investigate the Russian leadership and put them on trial", said Baerbock in a...

