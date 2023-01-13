Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
US News and World Report
Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid, Erdogan Says
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
US News and World Report
Pakistan PM Sharif Makes Conditional Talks Offer to Arch-Rival India
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a conditional offer to his Indian counterpart to open talks on all outstanding issues between them, including disputed Kashmir, which he believes could be facilitated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra...
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
US News and World Report
Chinese Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visit by U.S. Secretary Blinken
BEIJING (Reuters) -China welcomes a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday. "China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken's visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the...
US News and World Report
Putin: Russian Economy Likely Shrank 2.5% in 2022 but Beating Expectations
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5% in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted. Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russian Strike Pattern Suggests It Is Low on Ballistic Missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Britain's Foreign Minister Yet to Answer for Supporting Kyiv
(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv. Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government and added that...
US News and World Report
Federal Report Favors Battery EVs Over Hydrogen
A consortium of four federal agencies released a national blueprint report on decarbonizing the transportation sector last week. And, carefully using the diplomatic language common to government documents loath to be seen favoring one technology over another, it nonetheless makes the case for electric battery vehicles—not hydrogen fuel cells—to lead what’s known as the light-duty sector, including the cars and trucks most of us drive.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Helicopter Crash Kills Interior Minister in Kyiv as Fighting Rages on in East
BROVARY, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine's interior minister and a child were among at least 14 people killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed into a nursery and set it ablaze in a suburb of the capital Kyiv. Separately, Ukraine said its forces again blunted Russian attempts to advance on the frontline...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Blames Russia for Most of Over 2,000 Cyberattacks in 2022
KYIV (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian official blamed Russia on Tuesday for carrying out the bulk of more than 2,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine in 2022, speaking at a news conference that he said was itself delayed because of a cyberattack. The official, Yuriy Schygol, told reporters that his livestreamed conference...
US News and World Report
Putin: Russian Military-Industrial Might Makes Victory in Ukraine 'Inevitable'
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why his country would prevail in Ukraine. Speaking to workers at a factory in St Petersburg that makes air defence systems, Putin said overall military equipment...
US News and World Report
Serbia Asks Russia to End Recruitment of Its People for Ukraine War
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Vucic criticised Russia's websites and social media groups for publishing advertisements in the Serbian language in which the Wagner group calls volunteers to join its ranks.
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Ukraine's First Lady to Deliver Letter From Zelenskiy for China
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Ukraine's first lady told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday she would deliver a letter to China's delegation setting out President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposals for ending Russia's war against his country. China, like Russia a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, is an important...
US News and World Report
Lavrov Says Russia's Relations With Arab World Are on the Up
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow was building its relations with the Arab world following the imposition of sweeping Western sanctions against it over Ukraine. Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Coronavirus Bulletin. Stay informed daily on the latest news and advice on COVID-19 from...
US News and World Report
DAVOS 2023: Spain Says 'Very Close to Deal' With Britain on Gibraltar
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Madrid and London were closing in on a deal to find a definitive solution settling the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar. The status of Gibraltar and how to police the border with Spain has been a point of contention since...
US News and World Report
Blinken, Armenian PM Discuss Steps to Restart Bilateral Talks With Azerbaijan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Wednesday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the two discussed steps to restart bilateral talks with Azerbaijan, the U.S. State Department said. "The Secretary expressed deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting from the blockage...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Russian Bombing Puts Kyiv's Utilities Under Critical Strain -Klitschko
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Kyiv's infrastructure could collapse at any second as Russia's sporadic missile attacks along with freezing winter temperatures put local authorities under increasing strain, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said on Monday. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir told Reuters that Ukraine's Western allies had to...
