Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
US News and World Report
Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid, Erdogan Says
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Blames Russia for Most of Over 2,000 Cyberattacks in 2022
KYIV (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian official blamed Russia on Tuesday for carrying out the bulk of more than 2,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine in 2022, speaking at a news conference that he said was itself delayed because of a cyberattack. The official, Yuriy Schygol, told reporters that his livestreamed conference...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russian Strike Pattern Suggests It Is Low on Ballistic Missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia...
US News and World Report
Putin: Russian Economy Likely Shrank 2.5% in 2022 but Beating Expectations
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5% in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted. Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief,...
US News and World Report
Pakistan PM Sharif Makes Conditional Talks Offer to Arch-Rival India
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a conditional offer to his Indian counterpart to open talks on all outstanding issues between them, including disputed Kashmir, which he believes could be facilitated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra...
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner's secrets
After fleeing across the Russian border into Norway in a harrowing escape, a former Wagner mercenary could now shed valuable light on the Russian paramilitary group's brutal methods in Ukraine. - USB sticks - According to the lawyer, the deserter was carrying several USB sticks on him during his escape to Norway.
US News and World Report
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her...
US News and World Report
Germany Calls for Special Tribunal Against Russia Over Ukraine War
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. What is needed is "a tribunal that can investigate the Russian leadership and put them on trial", said Baerbock in a...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Russian Bombing Puts Kyiv's Utilities Under Critical Strain -Klitschko
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Kyiv's infrastructure could collapse at any second as Russia's sporadic missile attacks along with freezing winter temperatures put local authorities under increasing strain, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said on Monday. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir told Reuters that Ukraine's Western allies had to...
US News and World Report
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
US News and World Report
Serbia Asks Russia to End Recruitment of Its People for Ukraine War
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Vucic criticised Russia's websites and social media groups for publishing advertisements in the Serbian language in which the Wagner group calls volunteers to join its ranks.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Helicopter Crash Kills Interior Minister in Kyiv as Fighting Rages on in East
BROVARY, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine's interior minister and a child were among at least 14 people killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed into a nursery and set it ablaze in a suburb of the capital Kyiv. Separately, Ukraine said its forces again blunted Russian attempts to advance on the frontline...
US News and World Report
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Attacks Putin Administration Over Failure to Block YouTube
(Reuters) - The increasingly prominent head of the Russian private military group Wagner on Wednesday took aim at the Kremlin administration for failing to block the U.S.-owned video sharing platform YouTube. "YouTube is the information plague of our time," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel,...
US News and World Report
U.N. Calls Out Ukraine Grain Deal Backlog, Urges Improvement
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations on Wednesday called out inefficiencies in the operation of a deal allowing Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, but did not lay blame for a backlog of more than 100 ships in Turkish waters waiting on travel approval and inspections. Under the deal agreed...
