This 60-Second Exercise Will Help You to Stop Saying "Like"

By Sierra Marquina
 5 days ago

After a listener called out Sisanie for saying "like" on-air a lot, we decided it was time to learn to avoid using "filler words" such as "like" and "um."

Dellara Gorjian , who goes by @LegalBaddie on TikTok, shared on-air a brilliant exercise to help you combat "filler words."

All it takes is 60 seconds -- but it's a lot harder than it sounds!

Photo: Getty Images

Watch back the hilarious video above to learn the exercise and to find out if Seacrest , Sis and Tanya could pass the test!

