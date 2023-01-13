This 60-Second Exercise Will Help You to Stop Saying "Like"
After a listener called out Sisanie for saying "like" on-air a lot, we decided it was time to learn to avoid using "filler words" such as "like" and "um."
Dellara Gorjian , who goes by @LegalBaddie on TikTok, shared on-air a brilliant exercise to help you combat "filler words."
All it takes is 60 seconds -- but it's a lot harder than it sounds!
Watch back the hilarious video above to learn the exercise and to find out if Seacrest , Sis and Tanya could pass the test!
