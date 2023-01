Photo: Getty Images

No, it's not the same as kissing! After a listener revealed she was turned off by a date borrowing her toothbrush, Ryan Seacrest admitted it wouldn't bother him.

In fact, he's used a girlfriend's toothbrush in the past! But, after talking with a dental hygienist, Seacrest has (thankfully) had a change of heart.

