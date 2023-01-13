ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan seeking microwave donations

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
A local organization known for helping seniors is in need of some help itself.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is looking for microwaves.

They don't have to be brand new. They can be gently used, as long as they still work well.

The nonprofit provides fresh, frozen meals to people 60 and up in Kent and Allegan counties who have trouble making their own food.

But before they can make deliveries a care coordinator makes sure they have everything they need to receive the meals.

And sometimes that means bringing and setting up a microwave.

“That's not something that is covered in our funding. And we want to spend all of our dollars on the food and not microwaves and things that they need to help provide the meal,” explained Tammy Mick, director of program and services for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan.

The meals can be heated up in the oven, but many clients don't feel comfortable with that.

Meals on Wheels does offer cold meal options, but they say it's just not the same.

There are a few ways to donate:

  • You can drop a microwave off at the organization's main location in Grandville.
  • Purchase one from their Amazon wish list and have it delivered directly to them.
  • Make a monetary donation online with "microwave" in the subject line.

For other ways to support Meals on Wheels, visit their website.

