What We Know About The 2024 Corvette E-Ray
We recently got a sneak peek at the anticipated 2024 Corvette E-Ray and posted a short video from Chevrolet which highlighted the sound (or lack thereof) emanating from the newest Corvette model. Chevrolet has just opened the floodgates, sharing more information about the car. Read on and we’ll work our way through several of the questions that many have been asking about this new avenue of Corvette performance.
Check Out Moroso’s New Tall LS Valve Covers
If you aren’t already aware, Moroso Performance Products have built quite the name for itself in both the racing industry and the street performance culture. Moroso offers an extensive catalog of racing products, more than 4,000 in fact, including everything from oil systems and ignition components to valve covers, air cleaners, and everything in between. With 70 years of running strong within the automotive industry, it’s a given you’ll be getting parts that have been perfected over many years. Still not convinced? Well, Moroso even supplies top racing teams in NASCAR and NHRA/IHRA, and those cars can take a beating!
