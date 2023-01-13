Read full article on original website
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon
Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
cityofroseburg.org
Roseburg geocaching kick-off Feb. 4
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Calling all treasure hunters: Roseburg’s next geocaching series launches on Saturday, Feb. 4. Hosted by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the Discover Roseburg 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series kick-off is a free, family-friendly event designed to draw people outside to experience more of the city and its businesses.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Bandon, Oregon
Places to visit in Bandon, OR. There are plenty of things to do in Bandon, Oregon. You can explore the city’s historic buildings and museums, enjoy the beach, and shop in the charming Old Town district. The city is home to a variety of restaurants, as well. The beautiful...
kpic
Volunteers honor MLK Jr. with day of service
Martin Luther King Jr. once asked, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?" The United Communities Action Network, along with Umpqua Watersheds decided to combine Martin Luther King Junior day with a day of service to give back to the community. Over 50 volunteers...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: A fight over flags in Coos Bay and encouraging news for whales, Fender’s butterfly
Fender’s blue butterfly moves off endangered species list. The Fender’s blue butterfly is moving off the endangered species list based on the recovery of its population. The Fender’s blue has a 1-inch wingspan and is only found in the Willamette Valley. In 2000, fewer than 4,000 of the butterflies were known to live in the wild. Although its numbers have fluctuated over the years, a 2016 survey found populations had grown to 29,000. The butterfly now inhabits twice the acreage it did when it was listed as endangered, and the number of occupied sites has quadrupled. The butterflies can be found from mid-April through June in Benton, Lane, Linn, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. (Tracy Loew/Salem Statesman Journal)
kezi.com
Renovations completed at Douglas County park
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State...
thatoregonlife.com
The Steelhead Is One Of Oregon’s Original Favorite Breweries
If you’re looking for some delicious food and a cozy spot to grab a beer while in Track Town, Oregon, look no further. Located at the Fifth Street Market on 5th Ave in Eugene, the McKenzie & Steelhead Brewery has been serving up great food and award winning beers since 1991. This brewery, described as the original location of a small chain of British-themed brewpubs serving fish ‘n’ chips & bar fare, is a hugely popular spot for locals and countless tourists visiting the area.
KTVL
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
KDRV
Firefighters put out fire at Lincoln Elementary School
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This morning, firefighters helped put out a fire at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass. At around 1:38 a.m., Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the elementary school. When they arrived, police found that...
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating stabbing, release description of suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is releasing the description of a man who is suspected to have stabbed another man on Elmira Road on Saturday evening. According to EPD, at about 6:29 p.m. on January 14, officers responded to Highway 99 near Elmira Road after someone reported a man had been stabbed. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 40s had suffered a stab wound, and he told them he had been attacked on Elmira Road. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening, and he expected to be treated and shortly released.
kpic
ODOT planning to expand Highway 126 between Eugene and Veneta
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to expand stretch of Highway 126 between Terry Street and Huston Road on the route from Eugene to Veneta. The popular highway connects those in Lane County to the Oregon Coast, and many use it as part of their daily commute.
klcc.org
ODOT says Highway 126 widening will cause minimal impact to wildlife area
The potential expansion of a seven-mile stretch of Highway 126 west of Eugene will have minimal impacts on a wildlife area and county park next to the road, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency said its analysis shows the project, which would expand the road from two...
opb.org
Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers
One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
kpic
Hundreds march down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to honor civil rights icon
EUGENE, Ore. — On this Martin Luther King Junior Day nearly a thousand people gathered at Autzen Stadium to march in recognition of the late civil rights leader. The local NAACP chapter hosted the annual march, which led from the stadium to the Hult Center in downtown Eugene. “His...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
Officials handling multiple break-ins on the coast, advise how to avoid them
COOS COUNTY, Ore. -- Officials in Coos County have seen an uptick in car thefts and have some advise on how to keep your belongings safe. Over the past several days, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office have received reports of purses, wallets and other items stolen out of several unattended vehicles in the Bastendorff beach day-use parking areas.
kpic
Sheriff: Man arrested during investigation of car break-ins at Bastendorff Beach
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Over the past several days, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says it has taken several reports of purses, wallets and other items stolen out of several unattended vehicles in the Bastendorff Beach day-use parking areas. These areas included property owned by the Bureau of...
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found in California
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
