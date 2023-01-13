ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon

Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
ROSEBURG, OR
cityofroseburg.org

Roseburg geocaching kick-off Feb. 4

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Calling all treasure hunters: Roseburg’s next geocaching series launches on Saturday, Feb. 4. Hosted by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the Discover Roseburg 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series kick-off is a free, family-friendly event designed to draw people outside to experience more of the city and its businesses.
ROSEBURG, OR
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Bandon, Oregon

Places to visit in Bandon, OR. There are plenty of things to do in Bandon, Oregon. You can explore the city’s historic buildings and museums, enjoy the beach, and shop in the charming Old Town district. The city is home to a variety of restaurants, as well. The beautiful...
BANDON, OR
kpic

Volunteers honor MLK Jr. with day of service

Martin Luther King Jr. once asked, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?" The United Communities Action Network, along with Umpqua Watersheds decided to combine Martin Luther King Junior day with a day of service to give back to the community. Over 50 volunteers...
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: A fight over flags in Coos Bay and encouraging news for whales, Fender’s butterfly

Fender’s blue butterfly moves off endangered species list. The Fender’s blue butterfly is moving off the endangered species list based on the recovery of its population. The Fender’s blue has a 1-inch wingspan and is only found in the Willamette Valley. In 2000, fewer than 4,000 of the butterflies were known to live in the wild. Although its numbers have fluctuated over the years, a 2016 survey found populations had grown to 29,000. The butterfly now inhabits twice the acreage it did when it was listed as endangered, and the number of occupied sites has quadrupled. The butterflies can be found from mid-April through June in Benton, Lane, Linn, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. (Tracy Loew/Salem Statesman Journal)
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Renovations completed at Douglas County park

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Steelhead Is One Of Oregon’s Original Favorite Breweries

If you’re looking for some delicious food and a cozy spot to grab a beer while in Track Town, Oregon, look no further. Located at the Fifth Street Market on 5th Ave in Eugene, the McKenzie & Steelhead Brewery has been serving up great food and award winning beers since 1991. This brewery, described as the original location of a small chain of British-themed brewpubs serving fish ‘n’ chips & bar fare, is a hugely popular spot for locals and countless tourists visiting the area.
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Firefighters put out fire at Lincoln Elementary School

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This morning, firefighters helped put out a fire at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass. At around 1:38 a.m., Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the elementary school. When they arrived, police found that...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police investigating stabbing, release description of suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is releasing the description of a man who is suspected to have stabbed another man on Elmira Road on Saturday evening. According to EPD, at about 6:29 p.m. on January 14, officers responded to Highway 99 near Elmira Road after someone reported a man had been stabbed. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 40s had suffered a stab wound, and he told them he had been attacked on Elmira Road. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening, and he expected to be treated and shortly released.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

ODOT planning to expand Highway 126 between Eugene and Veneta

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to expand stretch of Highway 126 between Terry Street and Huston Road on the route from Eugene to Veneta. The popular highway connects those in Lane County to the Oregon Coast, and many use it as part of their daily commute.
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers

One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Officials handling multiple break-ins on the coast, advise how to avoid them

COOS COUNTY, Ore. -- Officials in Coos County have seen an uptick in car thefts and have some advise on how to keep your belongings safe. Over the past several days, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office have received reports of purses, wallets and other items stolen out of several unattended vehicles in the Bastendorff beach day-use parking areas.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found in California

GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

