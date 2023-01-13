ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Councilwoman Freda Powell running for Amarillo Mayor

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Councilwoman Freda Powell is running for Amarillo Mayor. "I am running to be the next mayor of Amarillo," Powell announced during a news conference streamed live on the ABC 7 Amarillo news app and abc7amarillo.com. Powell filed paperwork with the City Secretary's office Wednesday morning. "...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo seeing increase in fires caused by transients

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing an increase in the number of structure fires caused by homeless people, including three just in the last week. “It is illegal, it is very dangerous, and if we continue along this trend, we are going to end up...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Community Colleges looking for new ways to find funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texas community colleges want to change the way they are funded by the state. The president of Amarillo College says the move is a way of betting on themselves. “Community colleges are proposing a shift from enrollment-based funding to outcome-based funding,” says Amarillo College President...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Woman, 68, killed in crash with semi on Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was killed in a crash with a semi on Amarillo Boulevard. According to Amarillo police, Linda Lorraine Rudicill, 68, was trying to turn left onto Amarillo Boulevard East from Folsom Road around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. She failed to yield the right of way...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Don Harrington Discovery Center hosts MLK Day Camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center observed a federal holiday on Monday, Jan 16, by offering something new for the community. The non-profit taught the meaning of the third Monday in January to the next generation. “I want the kids who come out of the Discovery...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo comes together for MLK Day events

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A day to remember the legacy and dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Amarillo started with a parade that included students from across Amarillo Independent School District and ended with a celebration at Bones Hooks Park. “This is just a show that includes...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Crime Stoppers features 2018 Dodge Journey for "Stolen Auto Day"

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips to help find a stolen 2018 blue Dodge Journey reported stolen last Tuesday. According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen from the 7200 block of Calumet on Jan. 10. The Journey should have Texas license plate number...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man sentenced to 38 years for June 2020 murder

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man was convicted and sentenced on Jan. 12 to 38 years in prison for the June 2020 murder of Alejandro Chavez. According to the 47th District Attorney's Office, following a five-day trial, Christopher Yager was convicted for the murder of Chavez on June 6, 2020.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

RV, shed, mowers catch fire in backyard of northwest Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Several items caught fire in the backyard of a northwest Amarillo home on Monday, Amarillo fire officials said. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 1930 NW 16th at about 3:45 p.m. Firefighters found an RV, a couple of...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

TxDOT: Center lanes closures on I-27 set for Wednesday morning, afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers that road work on I-27 on Wednesday may affect their commute. According to TxDOT, from 9 a.m. to noon, the center lane of I-27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to Georgia Street and the center lane of I-27 northbound will be closed after lunch from Moss Lane to 26th Avenue.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Early morning house fire: Neighbors thought someone might be inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire, neighbors told them they thought someone might still be inside. The fire at 928 Evergreen Street started around 1:45 a.m. The first truck to arrive found heavy flames coming from the back corner...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Lack of moisture affecting cattle sales

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Texas Agriculture Daily estimates that more than 480,000 cattle in Texas were sold in 2022 compared to the previous year as a result of the drought. The lack of moisture is resulting in more cattle being sent to slaughter which drives up cattle slaughter...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Splash N Dash showers today for the south Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Some splash N dash showers will move over the south Plains this afternoon and evening which will end the dry spell for some which is has grown to 30 days for Amarillo and a few other locations. Rain showers will track across the panhandles this afternoon...
AMARILLO, TX

