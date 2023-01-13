Read full article on original website
The 13 best horror movies releasing in 2023
Surely by now, it’s been well documented that 2022 was a monumental year for the ever-popular horror genre. Genre classics as far as the eye can see were generated this past year, with psychological thrillers like The Black Phone and Nope captivating the entirety of the catalog while slasher sensations like Scream (2022) and X effortlessly kept audiences on their toes. And if thrill-seeking aficionados had high hopes that 2022 would deliver, then fans will be over the moon to learn that 2023 has the potential to be even better.
Crystal Lake TV Series Recruits Original Friday the 13th Star, Scream Creator
Yesterday being a Friday the 13th meant that the world couldn't have gone without an update to the upcoming Crystal Lake TV series, and it's an exciting one. As reported by Fandom's Eric Goldman, series showrunner Bryan Fuller was in attendance for a special screening of Friday the 13th Part 3 at the Chinese Theatre last night, offering two big details about the show. The former Hannibal creator revealed that not only is Scream creator Kevin Williamson on board to write an episode, but that original film star Adrienne King is set to appear in a recurring role.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Old Way’ on VOD, a Nicolas Cage Western That Just Shoots Blanks
The Old Way (now streaming on VOD services like Amazon Prime) is the first-ever trad Western for Nicolas Cage, who plays a mean-as-hell rootin’-tootin’ cold-blooded damn hell ass killer who’s trying to reform hisself. The good: Cage as a badass morally fraught cowboy! The bad: Cage is back to doing cheapo junk! One might’ve thought that, between his stunning shoulda-been-an-Oscar-nominee performance in Pig, and splashy meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage had officially emerged from the B-movie hell (Willy’s Wonderland, Primal, The Runner, Arsenal, etc. etc. etc.) of his past decade or so of work. But alas, this clop-clopper through the Old West is yet another lo-budge foray for the guy – the same guy who can make a collection of weary cliches interesting with a single bananas line reading. So maybe The Old Way ain’t so bad? Let’s find out.
The kids are all fright: The scariest children in horror movie history
Decades ago, a woman named Rosemary gave birth to a baby who did not bode well for the future of humanity, considering the baby was the devil's spawn. Many horror movie tropes have been built up over the years: Knife-wielding maniacs, cats jumping out at you, and scary kids. Spooky, terrifying children often pop up in horror movies. In most films, kids are precocious and harmless, which makes the juxtaposition of a horror movie kid truly jarring. Here are the scariest children in horror movie history.
Joe Manganiello finds out he's descended from slaves and uncovers a mystery on Finding Your Roots
For anyone, taking a deep dive into your family roots can turn up a lot of surprises, not all of them welcome. Finding Your Roots on PBS had that in mind when they contacted Joe Manganiello to see if he wanted to opt out of his episode—something it rarely does.
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
The soggy supernatural terror that marked the last hurrah for a short-lived craze passes the nostalgia test
Horror has always tended to be a genre that latches onto the hottest trends and runs them into the ground, and while the 1990s were largely defined by the slew of subpar self-aware slashers that emerged in the aftermath of Wes Craven’s game-changing Scream, the decade was rounded out by House on Haunted Hill bringing a close to another short-lived craze.
John Larroquette reveals he was paid to narrate ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ in weed
He was paid a high price. John Larroquette revealed Thursday that he and the director of the 1974 slasher film “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” made a deal that Larroquette would narrate the prologue of the film in exchange for marijuana, reports Parade. “Totally true,” confirmed Larroquette, 75, “He gave me some marijuana or a matchbox or whatever you called it in those days. I walked out of the [recording] studio and patted him on the back side, and said, ‘Good luck to you!'” According to the “Night Court” actor, he and Tobe Hooper struck up a friendship when Larroquette was working as a...
10 Best Movies Directed By Former Western Actors, Ranked According to IMDb
One of the oldest genres in film history, the Western is a story that has been told and retold for over 100 years. Peaking in popularity in the 1940s and 50s, through recent successes like The Power of the Dog and Nope, the Western film is making a comeback in Hollywood.
New Alien movie starts filming soon
Ever since the original Alien movie hit our screens over 40 years ago, Hollywood has not stopped pumping out new instalments in the science fiction movie franchise. Well, the next one is on the way, and it starts shooting very soon. Despite the first movie and its ‘80s movie sequel,...
40 Greatest Movie Heroes of All Time, Ranked
Since the beginning of cinema, moviegoers have been drawn to watching a brave hero overcome an evil villain. Filmmakers know that no matter how complex a story may get or how beautiful the cinematography is, at the end of the day, a story needs to have a hero worth rooting for.
Texas Chain Saw Massacre shows how it captures people being chopped up by chainsaws in mocap
It's "a fascinating window into the method of mo-cap"
Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’
Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
The Shawshank Redemption has a Shining easter egg you’ve never noticed
Any Stephen King fan knows that when it comes to cinematic adaptions of his novels, few are as brilliant as the Shawshank Redemption or Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining. But did you know that the 1995 movie directed by Frank Darabont sneakily references Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed horror movie – subtly tying the two King projects together through a surprising easter egg?
