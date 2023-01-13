Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Don Harrington Discovery Center hosts MLK Day Camp
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center observed a federal holiday on Monday, Jan 16, by offering something new for the community. The non-profit taught the meaning of the third Monday in January to the next generation. “I want the kids who come out of the Discovery...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers features 2018 Dodge Journey for "Stolen Auto Day"
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips to help find a stolen 2018 blue Dodge Journey reported stolen last Tuesday. According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen from the 7200 block of Calumet on Jan. 10. The Journey should have Texas license plate number...
abc7amarillo.com
RV, shed, mowers catch fire in backyard of northwest Amarillo home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Several items caught fire in the backyard of a northwest Amarillo home on Monday, Amarillo fire officials said. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 1930 NW 16th at about 3:45 p.m. Firefighters found an RV, a couple of...
abc7amarillo.com
Reports of Pampa 'Texas Rose' steakhouse burned in fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — There were reports of a structure fire in Pampa that burned from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The structure was allegedly 'Texas Rose', a popular restaurant that has been in town for several years. The extent of the damages is currently unclear. This...
abc7amarillo.com
Longtime Pampa steakhouse damaged by fire, temporarily closed
PAMPA, Texas (KVII) — A longtime Pampa steakhouse is temporarily closed after an early morning fire. Texas Rose Steakhouse caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Both the Pampa Fire Department and Hoover Volunteer Fire Department responded. The restaurant suffered smoke and water damage. The dining area and kitchen are...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office warns of homeless-related fires
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Fire Investigators have been busy this week with homeless related fires and, according to a social-media release from Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office, "in all incidences, the responsible individuals fled the scene." The fires included an abandoned apartment complex, an abandoned residence, and an encampment on...
abc7amarillo.com
Red Flag Warning for Texas & Oklahoma panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The National Weather Service in Amarillo issued a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. for the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. This means the humidity is low, winds are going to be high, and the dry vegetation due to lack of rain pose a heightened risk of wildfires.
