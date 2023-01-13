Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in DallasJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In DallasMadocDallas, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas Zoo: Clouded leopard doing fine; hole in monkey enclosure being investigated
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo said the clouded leopard who escaped her enclosure last week is still doing fine. The zoo’s animal care team has been monitoring Nova since she was recovered Friday evening. She reportedly underwent a full veterinary scan that revealed no issues, and she has not...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
Missing Leopard That Forced Texas Zoo To Shut Down Has Been Found
The Dallas Zoo is under a "code blue."
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Jan. 18 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says Wednesday morning will be wet and warm. Wednesday afternoon is a different story.
fox4news.com
Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes
PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
fox4news.com
Beloved Fort Worth boxing coach killed in shooting after argument with family member
FORT WORTH, Texas - The youth boxing community in Fort Worth is mourning the death of a beloved boxing coach. Police say Joe Guzman was shot and killed during an argument in his Fort Worth home Monday. Photos posted on social media and a Fort Worth boxing club reflect friends...
fox4news.com
Missing Collin County woman was dating alleged kidnapper, police say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Newly released documents reveal the relationship between a Collin County missing woman and the suspect in custody for her disappearance. Kayla Kelley,33, was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Ocastor Ferguson and Kelley were in a relationship. Police located Kelley's burned-out...
fox4news.com
Some Frisco residents voice concerns about Universal theme park in their city
FRISCO, Texas - Some Frisco residents are worried that a Universal theme park will hurt their city’s image and cause traffic problems. The news of a North Texas theme park, while exciting for many, came with its own set of concerns for people who live near the proposed building site.
fox4news.com
Plano man out thousands of dollars in travel expenses after Southwest Airlines post-Christmas meltdown
PLANO, Texas - Southwest's CEO sent an update on Monday saying about 90% of refunds have been completed. Some say they're still waiting with little word on any reimbursement. For Dan Dunham of Plano, a trip to the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception game with his son was supposed to be a real touchdown. Instead, it was littered with interference.
No bull: Loose longhorns shut down part of Midlothian freeway
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Midlothian police today were forced to shut down parts of a freeway Sunday afternoon after two longhorns got loose.It all started just after 2 p.m. when the back doors on a cattle trailer opened unexpectedly and two longhorn bulls got out.Midlothian police shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 67 at 9th Street and with the help of Ellis County Animal services. A good Samaritan from the Cowboy Church in Ellis County got one of the animals wrangled back into the trailer.The second bull was eventually corralled and the freeway opened shortly before 5:00 p.m.Neither bull was hurt and there were no accidents as a result.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
fox4news.com
Collin County authorities searching for missing woman
Friends say Kayla Kelley has been missing for at least six days. Over the weekend, the Collin County sheriff's deputies arrested a man for her kidnapping but she still hasn't been found.
fox4news.com
City of Dallas plans to add more parking meters or increase prices in popular neighborhoods
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is working on a plan to add meters at some of the city’s most sought-after parking spots in popular nightlife neighborhoods. And the price to park on the street could go up in places where meters already exist. The idea is for the...
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
fox4news.com
CPS investigating Rockwall Heath workout that led to hospitalizations
ROCKWALL, Texas - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said it is now part of an investigation into the hospitalization of multiple Rockwall Heath High School football players. Meanwhile, parents of some of the hospitalized players are speaking out about what they went through. They called the workout...
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
fox4news.com
Some worry Universal theme park will hurt Frisco
Some Frisco residents are worried about the plan to bring a Universal theme park to their city. They voiced their concerns during Tuesday night's city council meeting.
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
fox4news.com
Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
Man dies from gunfire in Fort Worth, boy questioned
A man has died in Fort Worth where police say he was shot by a boy who is a relative. It all started around 5 p.m. Monday. According to a Fort Worth police call log,
