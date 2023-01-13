ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Onslow Co. students become ill after sharing gummies, police say

By Brandon Tester
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release.

The police department and Onslow County Schools are investigating the incident and have “made initial referrals as deemed appropriate,” the press release says.

Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson issued a statement from the school system about what happened on Friday.

“During the day, Monday, five students at Northwoods Park Middle School become ill after sharing a snack during PA time. Each was evaluated by the school nurse and was picked up from school by their parents. The incident was isolated to this small group of students.

“Following further conversation with the school, the students involved apparently ate some gummies which led to them becoming ill. I cannot comment on the specifics of any action already taken, but the school responded swiftly to investigate the situation and appropriate school disciplinary consequences have been applied. The principal is working with JPD on their ongoing investigation into the incident. Once that is complete, additional disciplinary and legal consequences will be applied as appropriate.”

Because juveniles are involved, information shared between the school system and the police department will remain confidential, officials said.

