wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Superstar Goes Missing, Help Requested To Find Him
That’s a different way to go. There are several different ways to push a wrestling star or a group of them together. Some of these have been done for decades and long term fans know a good deal of them. At the same time, there are a few that are a lot less common and you can be a good bit surprised by them. That seems to be the case again, as WWE is trying something different.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlingrumors.net
Change Of Plans: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status
No more? There are a lot of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are known for things that they have done outside of the wrestling ring. Those can be some of the bigger stars in WWE and it can mean a lot to have them around. At some point though they are not going to be there, and that is going to be the case with one star on one of the biggest Monday Night Raw’s of all time.
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Loses Main Event Match on SmackDown Following The Bloodline’s Interference
This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline had not made the trip to the show and that Sami Zayn would be forced to go alone against Kevin Owens in the main event. Zayn wanted to prove himself, so he was up for the challenge and about...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
wrestlingrumors.net
Already: Vince McMahon Rumored To Have Problems With Some WWE Departments
He’s back. The WWE world has changed in several ways in the last few days and those changes might not be ending anytime soon. Most of the changes revolve around the return of Vince McMahon, who is now back in his seat as Chairman of the Board, but the question is what will he do with regards to the creative side of WWE. We don’t know that yet, but his influence is already spreading.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown
No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Begs Bianca Belair To Help Her With WWE Royal Rumble Gear
Liv Morgan enjoyed an incredible WWE run in 2022 as her status shifted to the main event scene following her SmackDown Women’s Title win. Morgan won the Women’s Money in The Bank match in July and successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night, cementing herself as the third woman and fifth wrestler to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. Now that the Royal Rumble is in sight, she needs to make plans.
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Happenings for the Final Two SmackDown Episodes Before the Royal Rumble
WWE has announced a few happenings for the next two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Next Friday’s SmackDown will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns meet Kevin Owens in the ring for a contract signing. This will make their title match official for the Royal Rumble. Owens has...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Roanoke, VA 1/14/23
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE live event at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia:. * Candice LaRae defeated Bayley Via DQ. * Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LaRae defeated Bayley, Io Sky & Dakota Kai. * Omos (w/MVP ) defeated Mustafa Ali. * Dolph Ziggler...
PWMania
WWE Spoilers and Backstage News on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross
– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not guarantee Howdy’s appearance, as they have been bringing his materials even when he is not used live on air. Last week, Howdy made a brief appearance on RAW to mock Alexa Bliss.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE
Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY 1/15/23
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky:. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. * Dominick Mysterio issued an open challenge. Butch accepted. Mysterio defeated Butch. * Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/Otis)
