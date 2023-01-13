ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?

The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
CINCINNATI, OH
PWMania

Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania

New Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

The match between Mustafa Ali and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s WWE RAW is now official. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton stopped Ali as he entered the Heritage Bank Center for tonight’s show to ask him about the match. Ali remembered how The Bloodline ran wild on the red brand a few weeks ago, and how everyone got their chance for retaliation except him, so he’s fighting back tonight.
CINCINNATI, OH
PWMania

AEW Star Released, Signs and Returns to Impact Wrestling at Hard To Kill (Video)

Frankie Kazarian announced he’s signing with Impact Wrestling during Friday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. After Kaz’s 40-minute match with Josh Alexander, he asked to be released from his AEW contract, and the situation was amicable, according to PWMania.com. Kazarian requested his release because he wanted to...
PWMania

New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up

Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE

Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
PWMania

Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
PWMania

3 WWE Women Who Could Be the Breakthrough Stars of 2023

For several months, a segment of the WWE Universe has complained that the women’s division has plateaued. The glory days were over, they explained, because the biggest stars in the company were either distracted or departed. And it’s true that there was a time when names like Charlotte Flair,...
PWMania

Mickie James Crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, New #1 Contender Revealed

Mickie James has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of Friday night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view featured James defeating Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to win the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign as champion. Grace began...
PWMania

New Happenings Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

For Monday’s RAW, WWE has announced Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day. On this week’s RAW, Lashley returned from his storyline suspension and attacked WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in front of a stunned Seth Rollins. Lashley’s return coincides with rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting on the red brand.
PWMania

WWE Spoilers and Backstage News on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross

– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not guarantee Howdy’s appearance, as they have been bringing his materials even when he is not used live on air. Last week, Howdy made a brief appearance on RAW to mock Alexa Bliss.
PWMania

Possible WWE RAW Spoilers For Tonight, NXT and SmackDown Stars Backstage, More

According to PWInsider, WWE NXT Superstars Charlie Dempsey and Zoey Stark are backstage for tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati. They’ll most likely be working tonight’s pre-RAW taping for WWE Main Event. This would be Stark’s second appearance on WWE Main Event, following her victory over Dana Brooke on...
PWMania

Kurt Angle Believed That Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Angle admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said....
PWMania

WWE Talent Meeting Hosted By Triple H and Kevin Dunn Takes Place Before RAW

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, along with Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrella and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, hosted a talent meeting before tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati. According to Fightful Select, the meeting began shortly after 3 p.m. ET and included...
CINCINNATI, OH
PWMania

The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Turned Down NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance

The Young Bucks revealed why they turned down an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to SI.com before the January 11th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Nick Jackson: “We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner, but Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”
PWMania

Mickie James Wants Match With Mercedes Mone, Interested In WWE & AEW Matches

Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

