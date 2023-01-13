ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: WWE Superstar Goes Missing, Help Requested To Find Him

That’s a different way to go. There are several different ways to push a wrestling star or a group of them together. Some of these have been done for decades and long term fans know a good deal of them. At the same time, there are a few that are a lot less common and you can be a good bit surprised by them. That seems to be the case again, as WWE is trying something different.
wrestlingrumors.net

Change Of Plans: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status

No more? There are a lot of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are known for things that they have done outside of the wrestling ring. Those can be some of the bigger stars in WWE and it can mean a lot to have them around. At some point though they are not going to be there, and that is going to be the case with one star on one of the biggest Monday Night Raw’s of all time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nodq.com

Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale

As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling

Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
wrestletalk.com

Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?

Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
PWMania

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Roanoke, VA 1/14/23

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE live event at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia:. * Candice LaRae defeated Bayley Via DQ. * Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LaRae defeated Bayley, Io Sky & Dakota Kai. * Omos (w/MVP ) defeated Mustafa Ali. * Dolph Ziggler...
ROANOKE, VA
wrestletalk.com

WWE Raw Star Has A Reputation For Missing Flights

WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he has a reputation for missing flights to get to WWE events. Dominik recently spoke on the K100 podcast about his WWE career so far. Despite only wrestling for the company for a few years, Dominik has seen the management teams change...
wrestlingrumors.net

Already: Vince McMahon Rumored To Have Problems With Some WWE Departments

He’s back. The WWE world has changed in several ways in the last few days and those changes might not be ending anytime soon. Most of the changes revolve around the return of Vince McMahon, who is now back in his seat as Chairman of the Board, but the question is what will he do with regards to the creative side of WWE. We don’t know that yet, but his influence is already spreading.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match

One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown

No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
wrestlinginc.com

Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match

November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Begs Bianca Belair To Help Her With WWE Royal Rumble Gear

Liv Morgan enjoyed an incredible WWE run in 2022 as her status shifted to the main event scene following her SmackDown Women’s Title win. Morgan won the Women’s Money in The Bank match in July and successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night, cementing herself as the third woman and fifth wrestler to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. Now that the Royal Rumble is in sight, she needs to make plans.
PWMania

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY 1/15/23

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky:. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. * Dominick Mysterio issued an open challenge. Butch accepted. Mysterio defeated Butch. * Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/Otis)
CORBIN, KY
PWMania

Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
bodyslam.net

Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline

Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.

