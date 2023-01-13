ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota

In December of 1989, Gov. George Mickelson wrote to Lakota Times publisher Tim Giago asking for his help writing a proclamation that would declare a year of reconciliation between the races in South Dakota. In the letter, Mickelson noted that racial harmony in the nation had been helped along by the work of Martin Luther […] The post Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: Week 1 of South Dakota’s 98th Legislative session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 2023 legislative session got underway this week in Pierre, and a lot happened in the first few days. KELOLAND’s Dan Santella spoke with the Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court about the State of the Judiciary. Santella also caught up with House Majority Leader Rep. Will Mortensen (R-Pierre) and Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) about what lawmakers are expecting in the weeks ahead.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Teacher shortage worsening in SD

Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect. Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
3 News Now

THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888

Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
NEBRASKA STATE
kelo.com

It’ll cost a bit more to mail your letters soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The price of stamps goes up again next Sunday (Jan 22nd). The United States Postal Service announced last fall the increase would be coming to keep up with costs. The operating budget was expected to be $1 billion dollars higher due to inflation. The cost of a Forever stamp will be 63 cents. They went from 58 to 60 cents last July. Now is the time to stock up on Forever stamp, as they go by the name, and are always accepted. You have until the post office closes on Saturday to purchase them before the price increase.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at how much water we have seen this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide

In 2013, then-Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court David Gilbertson was quoted in The New York Times for a story on a shortage of lawyers in rural areas. Gilbertson helped spearhead an effort called “Project Rural Practice,” a coordinated effort to address that issue.  The goal was critical, Gilbertson told reporter Ethan Bronner. […] The post Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WINNER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Development Foundation: Helping businesses grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Development Foundation was created to help attract new businesses and help existing businesses grow. One way they do that is by making sure businesses have the room they need. Foundation Park was created in 2016 where I-29 and I-90 meet in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: MLK Jr. interview in Sioux Falls from 1961

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Martin Luther King Jr. day today, we take a look back at an interview with King here at the KELOLAND studios in 1961. Doug Hill asked the civil rights leader several questions. The 12-minute long interview focused on how the pursuit of non-violence would be the driving force behind the civil rights movement.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

City council to hear price increase for 6th Street bridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City Council members will have to vote to help the city fund a key construction project in downtown Sioux Falls after the price tag has escalated. During his May 2021 State of the City address, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced a nearly created 6th Street bridge would be called the “Unity Bridge” and the new bridge would be part of a list of improvements for streets, utilities, sidewalks and streetscaping near the 6th Street (Weber Ave. to Phillips Ave.) area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Center Square

Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints

(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

