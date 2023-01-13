Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota
In December of 1989, Gov. George Mickelson wrote to Lakota Times publisher Tim Giago asking for his help writing a proclamation that would declare a year of reconciliation between the races in South Dakota. In the letter, Mickelson noted that racial harmony in the nation had been helped along by the work of Martin Luther […] The post Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: 2023 session begins; Rounds discusses new Congress, life after loss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the first week of the South Dakota legislative session with Statehouse reporter Austin Goss, including what the future might look like for a significant tax cut. Sen. Mike Rounds joins the program...
Minnesota & Iowa Residents Can Blur Your Homes From Google Street View, South Dakota Too
If you are a very private person and want to maintain that privacy on the internet, here's a hack you may be interested in. Let's take your home for instance. Go ahead and Google your home address. When the image populates you should see a map and a smaller size image of the location down in the corner. That is the street view of your home.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Week 1 of South Dakota’s 98th Legislative session
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 2023 legislative session got underway this week in Pierre, and a lot happened in the first few days. KELOLAND’s Dan Santella spoke with the Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court about the State of the Judiciary. Santella also caught up with House Majority Leader Rep. Will Mortensen (R-Pierre) and Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) about what lawmakers are expecting in the weeks ahead.
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
KELOLAND TV
Teacher shortage worsening in SD
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect. Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888
Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
kelo.com
It’ll cost a bit more to mail your letters soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The price of stamps goes up again next Sunday (Jan 22nd). The United States Postal Service announced last fall the increase would be coming to keep up with costs. The operating budget was expected to be $1 billion dollars higher due to inflation. The cost of a Forever stamp will be 63 cents. They went from 58 to 60 cents last July. Now is the time to stock up on Forever stamp, as they go by the name, and are always accepted. You have until the post office closes on Saturday to purchase them before the price increase.
KELOLAND TV
A look at how much water we have seen this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota Does Not Have a REAL ID Website - To Get a Gold Star Driver's License by May 7 2025
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota does not have a special website helping its residents focus on getting a REAL ID driver's license by the deadline of May 7, 2025. That is when you will need a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license.
Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide
In 2013, then-Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court David Gilbertson was quoted in The New York Times for a story on a shortage of lawyers in rural areas. Gilbertson helped spearhead an effort called “Project Rural Practice,” a coordinated effort to address that issue. The goal was critical, Gilbertson told reporter Ethan Bronner. […] The post Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Development Foundation: Helping businesses grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Development Foundation was created to help attract new businesses and help existing businesses grow. One way they do that is by making sure businesses have the room they need. Foundation Park was created in 2016 where I-29 and I-90 meet in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
coloradopolitics.com
Arizona's shipping container wall coming down at southern border | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
PHOENIX — Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's border barrier of shipping containers was largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again. Removal of the hulking red, gold...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: MLK Jr. interview in Sioux Falls from 1961
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Martin Luther King Jr. day today, we take a look back at an interview with King here at the KELOLAND studios in 1961. Doug Hill asked the civil rights leader several questions. The 12-minute long interview focused on how the pursuit of non-violence would be the driving force behind the civil rights movement.
KELOLAND TV
City council to hear price increase for 6th Street bridge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City Council members will have to vote to help the city fund a key construction project in downtown Sioux Falls after the price tag has escalated. During his May 2021 State of the City address, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced a nearly created 6th Street bridge would be called the “Unity Bridge” and the new bridge would be part of a list of improvements for streets, utilities, sidewalks and streetscaping near the 6th Street (Weber Ave. to Phillips Ave.) area.
Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints
(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
Comments / 0