Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
AG James takes action to stop gun distributors from illegally shipping 'ghost gun' parts into New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against 10 national gun distributors, demanding that they immediately stop selling and shipping illegal unfinished and/or unserialized frames and receivers, or “ghost gun” parts, to New York consumers. James is asking a federal court to order these businesses to immediately stop selling, shipping, distributing or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any person or entity with a New York address.
New York Coalition Seeking Massive Additional Funding for NY Roads

The state of New York is home to many great sights and attractions. You can literally find or see anything in this state. New York City is a world in of itself where you can find the greatest of entertainment, our very own Hudson Valley is an attraction every year that tourists flock to and if you want to get away from the city, just head upstate and you can find some peace up in the mountains.
New York State’s Ban On Gas Stoves ‘Is Recipe For Disaster’

A Hudson Valley leader believes New York State residents and businesses "can't afford" a ban on gas stoves. On Tuesday, New York State Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) announced he helped launch an online petition to protect gas stove cooking and heating in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
What County in the Hudson Valley Has Had the Most Natural Disasters

New York and the Hudson Valley have endured their share of weather-related disasters through the years. From blizzards, to flash floods, to both Hurricanes Irene and Sandy, just to name a few. But have you ever wondered what part of the area is most vulnerable to natural disasters?. USA Today...
New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This

New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
New York State Trooper Caught in Illegal Sports Gambling Probe, Feds say

A former State Trooper allegedly tipped off people involved in an illegal sports gambling ring while he was a police officer. Once an essential part of policing the western district of New York, former New York State Trooper Thomas J. Loewke has found himself on the wrong side of the law according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York and is now facing years behind bars.
