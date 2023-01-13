Read full article on original website
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
2 Arrested After 100 MPH Chase On New York’s Most Dangerous Roads
Two men were arrested in the Hudson Valley after a 23-mile high-speed chase on some of the most dangerous roads in New York State. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, New York State Police arrested two men following a high-speed chase on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. High-Speed Chase On Palisades Interstate Parkway...
DA: 5 Men Stole ‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ In HV, New York
Five men are accused of stealing the "most valuable metal on the planet" in the Hudson Valley 56 times!. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah recently announced a 24-count indictment of five men in connection with the countywide theft of 56 van and bus catalytic converters with a fair market value of more than $50,000, officials say.
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
AG James takes action to stop gun distributors from illegally shipping 'ghost gun' parts into New York
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against 10 national gun distributors, demanding that they immediately stop selling and shipping illegal unfinished and/or unserialized frames and receivers, or “ghost gun” parts, to New York consumers. James is asking a federal court to order these businesses to immediately stop selling, shipping, distributing or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any person or entity with a New York address.
New York Coalition Seeking Massive Additional Funding for NY Roads
The state of New York is home to many great sights and attractions. You can literally find or see anything in this state. New York City is a world in of itself where you can find the greatest of entertainment, our very own Hudson Valley is an attraction every year that tourists flock to and if you want to get away from the city, just head upstate and you can find some peace up in the mountains.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
New York State’s Ban On Gas Stoves ‘Is Recipe For Disaster’
A Hudson Valley leader believes New York State residents and businesses "can't afford" a ban on gas stoves. On Tuesday, New York State Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) announced he helped launch an online petition to protect gas stove cooking and heating in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
What County in the Hudson Valley Has Had the Most Natural Disasters
New York and the Hudson Valley have endured their share of weather-related disasters through the years. From blizzards, to flash floods, to both Hurricanes Irene and Sandy, just to name a few. But have you ever wondered what part of the area is most vulnerable to natural disasters?. USA Today...
New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This
New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Migrants In New York Accused Of Wasting Taxpayer Funded Food
A worker at a New York hotel where many of the migrants are staying says the migrants have been wasting food paid for by taxpayers.
600,000 Mega ‘Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
Dateline NBC Revisits Rockland County, NY Murder For Hire Case
I'll admit it, I'm a weekly Dateline NBC watcher and podcast listener. I feel like I can't miss an episode. Recently, I was catching up on all the Dateline podcast episodes I missed during the busy holiday season. Dateline NBC in podcast form, plays recent episodes as well as visiting older episodes.
Treacherous Travel For Portions Of New York State
We are halfway through the first month of the year and the weather in New York State is about to become more seasonal.
New York State Trooper Caught in Illegal Sports Gambling Probe, Feds say
A former State Trooper allegedly tipped off people involved in an illegal sports gambling ring while he was a police officer. Once an essential part of policing the western district of New York, former New York State Trooper Thomas J. Loewke has found himself on the wrong side of the law according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York and is now facing years behind bars.
Corrections officers union calls for legislative changes amid massive increase in prison violence
ALBANY- According to data maintained by the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 2022 set the single year record for inmate-on-staff and inmate-on-inmate assaults. Data shows that overall prison violence is up 31 percent from the year prior. There are several state prisons in the Mid-Hudson Valley impacted by...
