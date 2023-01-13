Read full article on original website
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
PWMania
Photo: Britt Baker and Adam Cole Meet With Actor Vince Vaughn
Britt Baker and Adam Cole met actor Vince Vaughn before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. A photo of the three can be found below:
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE
Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Discusses the Evolution of Wrestling Over the Past 70 Years
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette examined the business over seven decades and discussed the key changes, particularly in terms of revenue:. “Well, somebody was just saying that, you know, these numbers are getting up to...
PWMania
Maria Kanellis Discusses Billy Corgan and Why Everyone Should Respect Everyone’s Wrestling Style
AEW/ROH star Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for an interview with WrestlingNews.co to talk about a number of topics. Kanellis spoke out about Billy Corgan’s decision not to put on another all-PPV: women’s:. “I like Billy,” Kanellis said. “I’ve known him for years...
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
PWMania
News and Updates Regarding the Final Two WWE SmackDown’s Before the Royal Rumble
A few happenings have been announced by WWE for the upcoming two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign a contract with Kevin Owens in the ring during next Friday’s SmackDown. This makes their title match for the Royal Rumble official. For a...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY 1/15/23
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky:. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. * Dominick Mysterio issued an open challenge. Butch accepted. Mysterio defeated Butch. * Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/Otis)
PWMania
WWE Spoilers and Backstage News on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross
– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not guarantee Howdy’s appearance, as they have been bringing his materials even when he is not used live on air. Last week, Howdy made a brief appearance on RAW to mock Alexa Bliss.
PWMania
3 WWE Women Who Could Be the Breakthrough Stars of 2023
For several months, a segment of the WWE Universe has complained that the women’s division has plateaued. The glory days were over, they explained, because the biggest stars in the company were either distracted or departed. And it’s true that there was a time when names like Charlotte Flair,...
ringsidenews.com
Edge & Lita Had Legit Heat On Them After Matt Hardy Cheating Scandal
The pro wrestling business is full of drama, and sometimes the scandals backstage are more sensational than anything going on in front of the camera. The Edge, Lita, and Matt Hardy love triangle in 2005 saw real-life drama, shoot interviews, and a blood feud, almost ruining the legacy of one of WWE’s most trailblazing female wrestlers. Lita made her WWE debut in 2000 as the manager of Essa Rios and quickly led him to the Light Heavyweight Championship before going their separate ways. The four-time Women’s Champion then aligned herself with The Hardy Boyz to form Team Xtreme, beginning a partnership that lasted nearly five years.
PWMania
Mickie James Crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, New #1 Contender Revealed
Mickie James has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of Friday night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view featured James defeating Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to win the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign as champion. Grace began...
PWMania
Former Champion Makes In-Ring Comeback During Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
The fallout episode from Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view was featured on Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV taping from Atlanta, Georgia, and included a notable name making her in-ring return to the company. Lisa Marie Varon, also known as Victoria in WWE and Tara during her time with TNA/Impact...
PWMania
Bully Ray Pitches Family vs. Family Feud For WWE WrestleMania 39
Bully Ray thinks he has an idea for how to handle the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event. Ray stated on Busted Open Radio that Cody Rhodes should be booked against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event so that a family vs. family feud can be built. “We...
PWMania
WWE Talent Meeting Hosted By Triple H and Kevin Dunn Takes Place Before RAW
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, along with Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrella and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, hosted a talent meeting before tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati. According to Fightful Select, the meeting began shortly after 3 p.m. ET and included...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for the WWE Royal Rumble
This month’s WWE Royal Rumble will take place from from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. According to WrestleTix, 34,963 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/13/23), leaving 1,783 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 36,746.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Believed That Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Angle admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said....
PWMania
Mickie James Wants Match With Mercedes Mone, Interested In WWE & AEW Matches
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Anna Jay Takes A PowerBomb Off The Stage To The Floor
Props to all four ladies. Ruby SoHo and Willow Nightingale defeated Anna Jay and Tay Melo in a tag team street fight in the main event of AEW Rampage. The match was brutal, bloody and had all the makings of a classic. But, in one particular part of the match, Willow Nightingale Powerbombed Anna Jay off the stage through a table. Except the table was a little too close and Anna got slammed right onto the bare floor. Ouch! You can check out the spot below.
