Read full article on original website
Related
Pointsbet Ohio promo code delivers two second chance bets worth up to $2,000 in site credit
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our Pointsbet promo code, sports lovers in Ohio betting on any event in January 2023 can claim two second chance bets worth...
DraftKings Ohio promo code dials up Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets registration deal
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Ohio betting on any sporting event can receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
BetMGM NBA deal: Bet $10, Get $200 in site credit for any made Cavs three-pointer
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this BetMGM promo code, sports fans betting on any game in the NBA can receive a Bet $10, Get $200 in Site Credit...
Steel-High’s Andrew Erby Jr. adds to his list of college offers
Andrew Erby Jr. added another offer Tuesday to his list of college opportunities. Erby Jr. said that Toledo was the latest school to enter the mix for his services. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. It came just days after he picked up an...
Steelers to retain their offensive coordinator
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he will return to Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff in 2023. Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten confirmed an earlier report in the Post-Gazette that Canada will return for a third season. Despite a public outcry to...
Cowboys-Bucs wild-card game sets new ESPN record with 31.2 million viewers
The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night set a new ESPN viewership record. The wild-card game in Tampa drew 31.2 million viewers, which marks the largest NFL audience on ESPN and ABC since it had Super Bowl XL in 2006. It was the second most-watched non-Super Bowl game in Disney’s history, and was the most-watched non-Super Bowl playoff game ever seen on the network.
PennLive.com
Phila. Eagles (and an iconic sports moment) inspire new ‘Playoffs!?!’ orange creamsicle beer
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrating the team’s appearance in the NFL Playoffs have a friend in Evil Genius Beer Co. Evil Genius has released a new orange creamsicle IPA called Playoffs!?! AND has brought back its Fly Like an Eagle water (read wooder) ice inspired milkshake-style IPA in two flavors.
Browns hire former Eagles coach as their defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz’s career has come full circle with the Cleveland Browns, after beginning his NFL career here and now being hired as defensive coordinator on Tuesday to replace the fired Joe Woods. Schwartz was selected from a pool of candidates to replace Woods that included Steelers...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0