Ohio State

thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
PennLive.com

Steelers to retain their offensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he will return to Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff in 2023. Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten confirmed an earlier report in the Post-Gazette that Canada will return for a third season. Despite a public outcry to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
102.5 The Bone

Cowboys-Bucs wild-card game sets new ESPN record with 31.2 million viewers

The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night set a new ESPN viewership record. The wild-card game in Tampa drew 31.2 million viewers, which marks the largest NFL audience on ESPN and ABC since it had Super Bowl XL in 2006. It was the second most-watched non-Super Bowl game in Disney’s history, and was the most-watched non-Super Bowl playoff game ever seen on the network.
TAMPA, FL
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
