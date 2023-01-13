ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens Houston location

A new coffee shop opened in Houston's Rice Village on Saturday. It isn't newsworthy because of the coffee it serves — but because of who's serving. Bitty & Beau's Coffee calls itself a "human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop." The North Carolina-based national chain employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Expanding I-45 between Houston and Conroe (Jan. 18, 2023)

On Wednesday’s show: Residents have several opportunities this week to weigh in on proposed plans to expand a section of I-45 — but not the stretch you’re thinking of. While there’s been plenty of opposition to a plan to expand a section closer to downtown, we learn about some opposition to potential changes to a stretch of I-45 between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

United Airlines opens its largest training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport

United Airlines opened its largest inflight training facility on Tuesday inside George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The airport will bring more jobs to the Houston area this year. The $32 million center features 56,000 square feet of expanded new classroom and training spaces, additional cabin and door trainers and an aquatic...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas legislature’s effect on kids (Jan. 17, 2023)

On Tuesday’s show: A ruling from the Texas Supreme Court allows for the state takeover of the HISD board to move forward. And HISD has ended plans to move special needs students out of TH Rogers School. We get an update on both stories from News 88.7 reporter Dominic Anthony Walsh. And we preview the week ahead at Houston City Council with reporter Ashley Brown.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

UH Moment: Accomplished Academic Leader Diane Z. Chase Appointed as UH Provost

University of Houston System Chancellor Renu Khator has appointed Diane Z. Chase as senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, University of Houston System, and senior vice president for academic affairs and provost for the University of Houston. Chase's appointment is effective February 2023, pending confirmation by the UH System Board of Regents and comes after an extensive national search.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

NIDA Director Dr. Nora Volkow on Drug Addiction, the Opioid Crisis & Recovery. Plus, Actress Faith Jones on Her Role in Jesus Christ Superstar

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. First, we speak with actress and singer-songwriter, Faith Jones, who discusses her music career and current role as Mary Magdalene in...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy