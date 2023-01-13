PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Given today’s chilly feel, it’s hard to believe you’ll be wearing t-shirts by Tuesday. But the forecast suggests exactly that, as our wintertime temperature roller-coaster continues to ride up and down with frequent pattern changes each week. Tonight, another burst of cold will be felt throughout the area, as radiational cooling returns once again. Thankfully, wind speeds will die down overnight as a strong area of low pressure moves off into the Atlantic; that should make the cold just a bit more bearable tomorrow morning. This is all relative, though, considering many coastal areas will fall to the mid 30s by sunrise. Inland communities will be colder yet, with most falling below freezing and some folks north of I10 seeing temperatures as low as 27 degrees.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO