WJHG-TV
A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. Many of the survivors came to the ceremony, talking about the horrible events they say went on there. Traffic Shift On Front Beach Road. Updated: 15 hours ago. Westbound Front...
WJHG-TV
Dozier School For Boys Memorial
WJHG-TV
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Michael left some Mexico Beach residents with a little more than memories. In the aftermath of the category 5 storm, locals attempted to pick up the pieces, attempting to find whatever they could to remember life before the storm. “Every day we would find someone’s...
WJHG-TV
Gulfview United Methodist Church helping community through donation houses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With just three little houses, the Gulfview United Methodist Church is making a big impact in their community, providing for those who are struggling to provide for themselves. “What we have is a pantry and we have people stock the food in the pantry,...
WJHG-TV
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
WJHG-TV
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
WJHG-TV
Memorial commemorates those who suffered abuse at Dozier School for Boys
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, a memorial was dedicated to those who say they were abused at the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. Supporters and victims attended a ceremony at the site of the old school. “At the age of 14 I was here, mistreated, beat, raped at...
WJHG-TV
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
getthecoast.com
MANTA: Okaloosa deploys 180ft artificial reef off Destin-Fort Walton Beach coast
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach. The MANTA was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles south of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. The MANTA is located at 30° 08.630’ N,...
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
Walton Co. woman in custody after shooting
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation in Walton County. Walton Sheriff’s deputies said the incident happened at a home near East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport. Deputies arrived at the home just minutes after a 911 call at 4:23 a.m. Friday. “The victim was […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Branch NAACP hosts MLK Prayer Breakfast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local nonprofit is remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The Bay County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, kicked off its annual Martin Luther King prayer breakfast Saturday at the Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Panama City. The gathering...
Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle From Georgia With Stolen Plates From Florida
One would have to wonder if the gas in the vehicle was also borrowed. Georgia man James Henry Lee III was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for driving a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Investigators say the man was driving a vehicle reported stolen in
WEAR
18-year-old charged for having gun at Fort Walton Beach High School basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teen was arrested Friday night after deputies say they found him with a loaded gun at a high school basketball game in Fort Walton Beach. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon of an unlicensed firearm.
Destin Log
Santa Rosa Beach woman won $1M. The home she bought - uninsured - burned on move-in day.
Winning the lottery is supposed to be lucky, but not so much for local Kathryn Faver. The 58-year-old Santa Rosa Beach woman bought three scratch-off lottery tickets in September. The first two were duds, but the third was a $1 million winner. She won the $1 million prize from a...
WJHG-TV
Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
getthecoast.com
TRAFFIC: Rollover accident shuts down eastbound lanes on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach
A traffic accident occurred on the Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach on Thursday causing delays for commuters. The accident, which involved a rollover, has resulted in all eastbound lanes being blocked at the time. Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes as the eastbound land of the bridge remain...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
WJHG-TV
Chilly Sunday ahead of mid-week warmth
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Given today’s chilly feel, it’s hard to believe you’ll be wearing t-shirts by Tuesday. But the forecast suggests exactly that, as our wintertime temperature roller-coaster continues to ride up and down with frequent pattern changes each week. Tonight, another burst of cold will be felt throughout the area, as radiational cooling returns once again. Thankfully, wind speeds will die down overnight as a strong area of low pressure moves off into the Atlantic; that should make the cold just a bit more bearable tomorrow morning. This is all relative, though, considering many coastal areas will fall to the mid 30s by sunrise. Inland communities will be colder yet, with most falling below freezing and some folks north of I10 seeing temperatures as low as 27 degrees.
