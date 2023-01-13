Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
Radio Iowa
Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder
A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
KCCI.com
Police make arrest in death of 52-year-old woman in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a man after a woman suffered cardiac arrest and died. Des Moines police say that on Jan. 10 around 9:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone in cardiac arrest on Indianola Avenue. Officers say when they arrived at the scene,...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify 33-year-old who was stabbed to death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officially identified the 33-year-old man who died from astabbing at an apartment. Michael James Clayton, of Des Moines, died in the attack. Police have charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim,...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police investigate attempted murder-suicide
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide on Copper Drive in West Des Moines. West Des Moines police say that around 3:53 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a 911 call from a woman stating that she had been shot by her boyfriend. When they...
KCCI.com
Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police search for driver who flipped car near art center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a fiery crash near the Des Moines Art Center. Video shows the wreckage left behind at Polk Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Witnesses say the car was speeding overnight, hit several light poles...
KBUR
Drivers die in two separate crashes with DOT trucks less than two hours apart
Ames, IA- Iowa Department of Transportation trucks were involved in two separate fatal crashes on Thursday. Radio Iowa reports that state troopers say the first incident, about 1 PM, involved a state DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder of Interstate 80 in Iowa County doing maintenance work.
KCCI.com
Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with 3 counts of animal neglect
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police say that a man sought emergency medical treatment on Saturday for a dead dog. Court documents show the dog was unkempt and covered with sores when Eric Hill brought it to a veterinarian. Officers then searched Hill's home and found another...
Adel man dies after Dallas County crash on Highway 6
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – One man died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident east of Adel on Highway 6. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Adam Infante said that is near the highway’s intersection with R Avenue, […]
KCCI.com
'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
iheart.com
Des Moines resident faces First Degree Murder charge after hotel shooting
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 50-year-old Des Moines resident is charged with First Degree Murder after a 45-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds at a Motel 6 on Fleur Drive. Police say Surfun Julise Boens shot the man Friday, January 13th around 4:00 a.m. They say Boens and...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man killed in crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was killed aftercrashing into an Iowa Department of Transportation road maintenance truck has been identified. Police say 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas died in the crash. It happened on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue. Police say that an Iowa DOT...
Iowa gun-toting mother stops duo from kidnapping her son: reports
An armed Iowa woman fended off two people earlier this month when she pulled out a handgun as they attempted to take her son from her.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with murder in south side motel death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old man who wasfound dead at a south side motel. Police have charged 50-year-old Surfun Julise Boens with the crime. Evidence shows Boens shot the victim, causing the man's death. Police...
KCCI.com
45-year-old man found dead in Des Moines motel room
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide at a south side motel. According to police, Friday at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the Fleur Lodge at 4817 Fleur Drive, near the Des Moines International Airport. The caller reported a person bleeding, appearing to be...
KCCI.com
Ames Police make arrest in hotel shooting
AMES, Iowa — 27-year-old Anthony Garner of Alabama was booked into the Story County jail Saturday evening in connection to a shooting at the Quality Inn in Ames. Garner is facing five charges, including attempted murder. Police say they found two victims when they arrived at East 13th Street...
Creston Woman faces Forgery and Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Creston woman early Sunday morning on two Union County Warrants. Police arrested 20-year-old Emily Marie Dohorn at Birch and Fremont Streets. Dohorn was wanted for Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Interference with Official Acts, and Providing False Identification Information.
Comments / 0