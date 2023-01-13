ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive, IA

KCCI.com

Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder

A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police make arrest in death of 52-year-old woman in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a man after a woman suffered cardiac arrest and died. Des Moines police say that on Jan. 10 around 9:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone in cardiac arrest on Indianola Avenue. Officers say when they arrived at the scene,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify 33-year-old who was stabbed to death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officially identified the 33-year-old man who died from astabbing at an apartment. Michael James Clayton, of Des Moines, died in the attack. Police have charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines police investigate attempted murder-suicide

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide on Copper Drive in West Des Moines. West Des Moines police say that around 3:53 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a 911 call from a woman stating that she had been shot by her boyfriend. When they...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man charged with 3 counts of animal neglect

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police say that a man sought emergency medical treatment on Saturday for a dead dog. Court documents show the dog was unkempt and covered with sores when Eric Hill brought it to a veterinarian. Officers then searched Hill's home and found another...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Adel man dies after Dallas County crash on Highway 6

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – One man died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident east of Adel on Highway 6. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Adam Infante said that is near the highway’s intersection with R Avenue, […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI.com

KCCI.com

Ames Police make arrest in hotel shooting

AMES, Iowa — 27-year-old Anthony Garner of Alabama was booked into the Story County jail Saturday evening in connection to a shooting at the Quality Inn in Ames. Garner is facing five charges, including attempted murder. Police say they found two victims when they arrived at East 13th Street...
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Woman faces Forgery and Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Creston woman early Sunday morning on two Union County Warrants. Police arrested 20-year-old Emily Marie Dohorn at Birch and Fremont Streets. Dohorn was wanted for Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Interference with Official Acts, and Providing False Identification Information.
CRESTON, IA

