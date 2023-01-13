ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilion, NY

cortlandvoice.com

wxhc.com

Freetown Man Chokes, Beats Victim, and Leaves Them on Road; Is Released

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the seasonal section of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. Through an investigation by the office, officer’s determined that 23 year old Allen Osborn of Freetown, had stolen the victims cellphone, while at an address in Freetown, from the victim’s hands. Osborn then drove the victim to the seasonal section of the road where he then choked the victim and engaged in a physical altercation.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse woman charged after attempting to steal deputy's gun

SYRACUSE, NY — A Syracuse woman is in custody after attempting to steal a deputy's gun while being transported to Upstate University Hospital Hospital, Thursday, January 5th. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 3:30 p.m. when deputies were transporting 37-year-old Victoria Searle from the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Shore News Network

Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica

UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Vernon man charged following domestic dispute

VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
VERNON, NY

