Related
NYSP searching for missing Herkimer County man
The New York State Police are currently searching for a missing vulnerable adult from Salisbury. Jan Dager, 58, was reported missing on Saturday, January 14, from his home.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
Troopers ask for help finding missing and vulnerable 58-year-old man
Salisbury, N.Y. — State troopers are asking for help to find a missing and vulnerable 58-year-old man last seen Saturday, troopers said. Jan L. Dager was reported missing from his home on Heller Road in the town of Salisbury in Herkimer County, according to a news release from state police.
Freetown man charged with strangulation
On January 10th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Hoxie George Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a report of an assault.
Troopers Arrest New York State Man After Wrong-Way Chase on Interstate
The last thing anyone expects driving down the road is another vehicle coming at you going the wrong way. According to McMath Law, wrong-way collisions are estimated to comprise roughly 1% of motor vehicle fatalities, which is about 300 to 400 deaths a year across the country. This is what...
State Police arrest 41 impaired drivers in December
Last month, New York State Police Troop "C" took 41 impaired driver's off of local roads.
Endicott man charged for fighting girlfriend’s kid
On January 10th at approximately 6:56 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute at the Knights Inn in the Town of Union.
wxhc.com
Freetown Man Chokes, Beats Victim, and Leaves Them on Road; Is Released
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the seasonal section of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. Through an investigation by the office, officer’s determined that 23 year old Allen Osborn of Freetown, had stolen the victims cellphone, while at an address in Freetown, from the victim’s hands. Osborn then drove the victim to the seasonal section of the road where he then choked the victim and engaged in a physical altercation.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse woman charged after attempting to steal deputy's gun
SYRACUSE, NY — A Syracuse woman is in custody after attempting to steal a deputy's gun while being transported to Upstate University Hospital Hospital, Thursday, January 5th. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 3:30 p.m. when deputies were transporting 37-year-old Victoria Searle from the...
WKTV
New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
Utica man arrested for assaulting Applebee’s staff with knife
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica man was arrested after assaulting staff with a knife at the Applebee’s on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Saturday, January 14. New Hartford Police Officers responded at 6:42 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a fight involving a knife and a handgun and took 28-year-old Esteban F. […]
Alleged drunk drivers blamed for 2 area crashes
Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.
Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica
UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prisoner says she’s leaving on way to hospital, attempts to grab gun, deputies say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman is facing more charges after declaring she was leaving and then attempting to grab a deputy’s gun while being taken to a hospital from the jail, deputies said. Victoria Searle, 37, of Syracuse was being taken from the Onondaga County Justice Center jail...
WRGB
Fulton County man facing aggravated unlicensed operation, other charges after crash
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Fulton County man faces multiple charges after a crash last month in Ephratah. On Dec. 16, shortly before 4 p.m., Fulton County sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Mud Road for a vehicle in a snowbank, with the driver slumped over the wheel.
This Central NY county is among the top 10 for most car crash deaths in state
Oswego County, north of Syracuse, is among the 10 New York counties with the most car crash deaths in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. The county ranked No. 7 on the statewide list with 15.3 crash deaths per 100,000 people.
WKTV
Vernon man charged following domestic dispute
VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
informnny.com
Arresting deputy claims Syracuse Police officer ‘interrupted’ attempts to test sister for DWI
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County deputy sheriff who charged a woman with DWI on New Year’s Day claimed her brother, a Syracuse Police officer, “interrupted” field sobriety tests before her arrest. The arresting deputy’s version of events is part of court paperwork...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Schenectady man for illegally possessing a handgun
On January 12, 2023, State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo, 21, of Schenectady, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” felony. On January 12, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Trooper stopped a vehicle on...
