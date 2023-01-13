Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘I Was Just Happy’: 2024 3-Star OL Trevor Szymanski Picks Up Offer From Pitt
Trevor Szymanski couldn’t believe it. He read the message over and over before it finally hit him. Pitt offered. It was a random Thursday night in January when he received a DM from Pitt running backs coach Andre Powell. He didn’t even realize coaches could offer through the DMs.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Pitt Class of 2024 Junior Day Attendees
One of the top goals of any college coaching staff in the country is to find a way to get players that you’re interested in, to make a visit to your campus. It becomes a lot easier when you’re enabling players to physically see your surroundings and where they’d be potentially spending the next four fours of their lives.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Local 2024 3-Star OL Ryan Cory Looking Forward to Visiting Hometown Pitt
The Pitt Panthers were always on the TV as Ryan Cory grew up in the Pittsburgh suburbs. It made his official Pitt offer over the summer that much sweeter. Cory — a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Pine-Richland High in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania — received his official offer with Pat Narduzzi’s express permission at a summer camp on the South Side. It felt great to receive the offer in person, and it will feel even better to finally make a visit to Pitt.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star Athlete Ricky Knight’s Rapid Rise Continues With Official Pitt Offer
Ricky Knight didn’t have any offers Sunday morning. As of Monday night, under 48 hours later, he had six offers — including four Power Five schools. It was such a rapid rise that his coach joked that he had a superstar on his hands. “So, I had already...
Recruiting Notebook: Local Four Star LB Picks Penn State Over Pitt
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Penn State lands commitment from Pittsburgh linebacker Anthony Speca
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Penn State’s first big recruiting weekend of the new year paid off quickly. Linebacker Anthony Speca has made several visits to Happy Valley over the past few years. After returning to campus over the weekend along with several top high school juniors, he was ready to make the call.
New Pitt LB Signee Jordan Bass Earns Fourth Star
New Pitt Panthers linebacker Jordan Bass is climbing up recruiting rankings even after the season is over.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- January 17
UPDATE (3:25 PM)- **A few more offers today from the Pitt football coaching staff. -2024 3-star wide receiver Tra’mar Harris from Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Harris (6’2″, 185-pounds) also holds offers from Akron, Georgia Tech, Kent State, Kentucky, Purdue and Toledo. -2025 offensive tackle...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Reveals their Hall of Fame Class of 2023
PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) revealed their Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center Wednesday morning. The Class of 2023 includes 15 inductees, which features seven athletes, two coaches, two teams and one for the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: Pitt’s Nelly Cummings, Nate Santos Talk Panthers Success, Team Mindset
PITTSBURGH — On Monday, Pitt’s Nate Santos and Nelly Cummings addressed the media, including George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now, ahead of their upcoming game at Louisville on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Watch both press conferences at the links below.
wtae.com
WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Nelly Cummings, Pitt Staying Focused As National Attention Rolls In
PITTSBURGH — Pitt hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2016, and this year, the Panthers look like they’ve got their best shot at meaningful March basketball since then. Pitt (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has been included in several March Madness bracket predictions by national analysts, including Jerry Palm...
heinzhistorycenter.org
Stepping Through History: Pittsburghers Reflect on City Steps
Steps and steam hammers. Steps and polio. The Titanic. Porky Chedwick, and the World Series. These are a few associations Pittsburghers made when recalling their memories for my article, “Stepping through History on Pittsburgh’s Public Stairways” in the Fall 2022 issue of Western Pennsylvania History Magazine. All...
ballparkdigest.com
Pirates planning more PNC Park changes for 2023
The Pittsburgh Pirates are planning more PNC Park changes for the 2023 season, in what’s becoming a yearly event for the National League team. Some $11 million in PNC Park improvements have been approved by the team’s tenant, the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The list seems to be a series of moderate improvement, and nothing as dramatic as last year’s changes. The most obvious will be an overhaul of concessions, including the installation of new equipment and the rebranding of some stands. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park mourns loss of O'Mara
Bethel Park athletics lost one of its biggest supporters when Shawn O’Mara, 52, passed away on Jan. 14. “He was a good man. A great parent,” said athletic director Dan Sloan. Sloan met O’Mara during a six-year employment stint at the South Hills YMCA, which was located on...
Pitt’s handling of Dior Johnson domestic violence case sends mixed messages about sport and survivor support
When the Panthers’ top hoops prospect pleaded guilty to assault and strangulation, Pitt joined the list of universities making controversial calls after athletes err. The post Pitt’s handling of Dior Johnson domestic violence case sends mixed messages about sport and survivor support appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin
Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 17, 2023: Uniontown knocks off Laurel Highlands in 2OT
Levi Garner scored the go-ahead basket with 1:45 left in the second overtime to lead Uniontown to a 61-57 victory over Laurel Highlands in Section 3-4A boys basketball Tuesday night. Calvin Winfrey led Uniontown (14-1, 5-0) with 19 points. K’Adrian McLee had 15 and Notorious Grooms added 10. Rodney Gallagher...
nextpittsburgh.com
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
Comments / 1