pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Pitt Class of 2024 Junior Day Attendees

One of the top goals of any college coaching staff in the country is to find a way to get players that you’re interested in, to make a visit to your campus. It becomes a lot easier when you’re enabling players to physically see your surroundings and where they’d be potentially spending the next four fours of their lives.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Local 2024 3-Star OL Ryan Cory Looking Forward to Visiting Hometown Pitt

The Pitt Panthers were always on the TV as Ryan Cory grew up in the Pittsburgh suburbs. It made his official Pitt offer over the summer that much sweeter. Cory — a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Pine-Richland High in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania — received his official offer with Pat Narduzzi’s express permission at a summer camp on the South Side. It felt great to receive the offer in person, and it will feel even better to finally make a visit to Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- January 17

UPDATE (3:25 PM)- **A few more offers today from the Pitt football coaching staff. -2024 3-star wide receiver Tra’mar Harris from Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Harris (6’2″, 185-pounds) also holds offers from Akron, Georgia Tech, Kent State, Kentucky, Purdue and Toledo. -2025 offensive tackle...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Reveals their Hall of Fame Class of 2023

PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) revealed their Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center Wednesday morning. The Class of 2023 includes 15 inductees, which features seven athletes, two coaches, two teams and one for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Nelly Cummings, Pitt Staying Focused As National Attention Rolls In

PITTSBURGH — Pitt hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2016, and this year, the Panthers look like they’ve got their best shot at meaningful March basketball since then. Pitt (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has been included in several March Madness bracket predictions by national analysts, including Jerry Palm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Stepping Through History: Pittsburghers Reflect on City Steps

Steps and steam hammers. Steps and polio. The Titanic. Porky Chedwick, and the World Series. These are a few associations Pittsburghers made when recalling their memories for my article, “Stepping through History on Pittsburgh’s Public Stairways” in the Fall 2022 issue of Western Pennsylvania History Magazine. All...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ballparkdigest.com

Pirates planning more PNC Park changes for 2023

The Pittsburgh Pirates are planning more PNC Park changes for the 2023 season, in what’s becoming a yearly event for the National League team. Some $11 million in PNC Park improvements have been approved by the team’s tenant, the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The list seems to be a series of moderate improvement, and nothing as dramatic as last year’s changes. The most obvious will be an overhaul of concessions, including the installation of new equipment and the rebranding of some stands. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park mourns loss of O'Mara

Bethel Park athletics lost one of its biggest supporters when Shawn O’Mara, 52, passed away on Jan. 14. “He was a good man. A great parent,” said athletic director Dan Sloan. Sloan met O’Mara during a six-year employment stint at the South Hills YMCA, which was located on...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PublicSource

Pitt’s handling of Dior Johnson domestic violence case sends mixed messages about sport and survivor support

When the Panthers’ top hoops prospect pleaded guilty to assault and strangulation, Pitt joined the list of universities making controversial calls after athletes err. The post Pitt’s handling of Dior Johnson domestic violence case sends mixed messages about sport and survivor support appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin

Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies

A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ormondbeachobserver.com

Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA

Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

