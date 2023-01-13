Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Change Of Plans: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status
No more? There are a lot of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are known for things that they have done outside of the wrestling ring. Those can be some of the bigger stars in WWE and it can mean a lot to have them around. At some point though they are not going to be there, and that is going to be the case with one star on one of the biggest Monday Night Raw’s of all time.
ComicBook
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Superstar Goes Missing, Help Requested To Find Him
That’s a different way to go. There are several different ways to push a wrestling star or a group of them together. Some of these have been done for decades and long term fans know a good deal of them. At the same time, there are a few that are a lot less common and you can be a good bit surprised by them. That seems to be the case again, as WWE is trying something different.
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
nodq.com
Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
wrestletalk.com
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Says He’s Happy To Be Back With His Family Amid WWE Hiatus
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has shared a photo with his family amid his ongoing hiatus from the promotion. Riddle has not competed for WWE in over a month and was reported to have entered rehab following a violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy. On Twitter, the Original Bro shared a...
wrestlingworld.co
Triple H Reportedly Addresses Vince McMahon’s Return in a Meeting Ahead of SmackDown
Vince McMahon has returned to WWE and it appears that there are several changes already in place. Stephanie McMahon has already resigned and there were rumors that Triple H’s role as the head of creative could also change. According to a report by Fightful Select, The Game addressed these...
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Speaks Out About His Relationship With WWE Management
WWE star Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management during an appearance he made on the “Keeping it 100%” podcast hosted by Konnan. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY 1/15/23
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky:. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. * Dominick Mysterio issued an open challenge. Butch accepted. Mysterio defeated Butch. * Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/Otis)
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Happenings for the Final Two SmackDown Episodes Before the Royal Rumble
WWE has announced a few happenings for the next two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Next Friday’s SmackDown will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns meet Kevin Owens in the ring for a contract signing. This will make their title match official for the Royal Rumble. Owens has...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown
No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
PWMania
New Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
The match between Mustafa Ali and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s WWE RAW is now official. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton stopped Ali as he entered the Heritage Bank Center for tonight’s show to ask him about the match. Ali remembered how The Bloodline ran wild on the red brand a few weeks ago, and how everyone got their chance for retaliation except him, so he’s fighting back tonight.
Comments / 0