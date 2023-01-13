Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
KEY BASKETBALL GAMES HIGHLIGHT TUESDAY ROUNDUP
The River Valley girls continue to rampage through the Heritage Conference, last night taking down Penns Manor to elevate to 8-0 in the Heritage Conference. Jake Slebodnick has the story. Panthers coach Ricc Brown says turnovers were the key to the game. At Homer-Center last night, the Wildcats blitzed Purchase...
wdadradio.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FOOTBALL FOR JANUARY 16
The Indiana girls took care of Plum last night, 67-37 as Katie Kovalchick poured in a career-high 28 points and Eve Fiala and Bella Antonacci each scored 12. The win gives Indiana a 10-4 overall record, and 6-0 in 5A Section 1. Coach Otto Peterson says it’s good to win...
wdadradio.com
IUP TEAMS TANGLE WITH CLARION TONIGHT
The IUP basketball teams take the court at the KCAC this evening for a doubleheader against Clarion. The IUP women have lost three games in a row after starting the season 11-0. IUP is 6-3 in the PSAC. They were beaten by 20 points at UPJ on Saturday. Clarion is 3-11 and 3-6 in the PSAC.
wdadradio.com
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023
One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
wdadradio.com
MARY (DUNMIRE) FISHER, 91
Mary Ellen (Dunmire) Fisher, 91, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Thomas E. and Erma E. (Lawson) Dunmire, she was born October 19, 1931, in Black Lick, PA. Mary worked at the former Campus Sportswear...
wdadradio.com
IMOGENE (REED) FLOYD, 92
Imogene (Reed) Lydic Floyd, 92, of Pine Flats, PA died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale, PA. The daughter of Everett Harry and Mary Edna (Fyock) Reed, she was born on May 23, 1930 in Penn Run, PA. She married Clair Elmer Lydic on...
wdadradio.com
FORMER WDAD DJ, EPISCOPAL REVEREND PASSES
A former WDAD disc jockey who also was a reverend in the Episcopal church has passed away. The Reverend Rodgers Taylor “Rodge” Wood passed away last Friday at the age 89. Before entering the priesthood, Wood was the host of “Rodge’s Garage” at WDAD, and also served as a weatherman at WJAC in Johnstown. He was named a rector of the Christ Episcopal Church in the North Hills from 1981 to his retirement in 1999. Before that, he was a rector at St. Phillip’s Church in Moon Township. He also served as a chaplain to a group of men that were serving life sentences at Western Penitentiary. He also served for two years in the U.S. Army.
wdadradio.com
BETTY (CARCELLA) SAIANI, 90
Betty J. (Carcella) Saiani passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023, at the age of 90, after a. Betty was a woman with a joyful spirit and deep faith. Throughout her life, she. showered her family with love and encouragement. She could always be counted on for a. genuine smile...
wdadradio.com
UNITED MARCHING BAND MEMBERS GET INVITE FROM PENNS MANOR FOR DISNEY TRIP
After having the trip cancelled due to an investigation into possible embezzlement of the United Band Boosters funds, the band will be able to go to Walt Disney World after all. The trip and all affiliated fundraising was stopped after United School District Acting Superintendent Charles Koren was notified of...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BUILDINGS, GROUNDS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE TO DISCUSS EISENHOWER PROJECT
The Indiana School District’s buildings, grounds and transportation committee meeting is scheduled for tonight. On the agenda for tonight’s meeting is a presentation on the proposed building plan from Buchart Horn Architects for the Eisenhower renovation and addition project. At the board’s regular meeting last Monday, a new schematic design for the school was approved.
wdadradio.com
DOWNTOWN INDIANA, INDIANA COUNTY CHAMBER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has secured an agreement to bring Downtown Indiana, Incorporated into a partnership arrangement. According to a news release, the agreement officially took effect on January 1st, with efforts to unite the two organizations going on since the fall of 2021. Chamber president Mark Hillard...
wdadradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
wdadradio.com
HARASSMENT CHARGES FILED AGAINST GREENSBURG MAN
State police have charged a Greensburg man with harassment after an incident Monday morning. Troopers say 74-year-old Glen David Oeler made several outgoing calls to-or-from the Westmoreland County Jail with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person, namely his ex-spouse, who was identified only as a 67-year-old woman from Penn Run. They say Oeler called the woman twice per day between January 12 and 16 after being told not to contact her, which violated Section 2709 subsection A-3 of the PA Crimes Code.
wdadradio.com
ONE PERSON INJURED IN CRASH ON OLD ROUTE 22
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Old Route 22 near Blairsville this afternoon. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 reported the crash at 12:16 PM on Monday near the intersection of Old Route 22 and Ridge View Avenue. Few details are available on the accident, except that it was a head-on collision. Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles but one of the two drivers was taken to IRMC for treatment of unknown injuries.
wdadradio.com
ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
wdadradio.com
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE TODAY TO COMMEMORATE MLK DAY
Along with Martin Luther King, Jr. day, today is also a National Day of Service, and to that end, the American Red Cross will hold a traditional blood drive today at the Indiana Mall. The 29th Annual Day of Giving Blood Drive is scheduled today from 9-6 at the Indiana...
wdadradio.com
DOROTHY J. HALMES, 97
Dorothy J. Halmes, 97, of Coral, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home. The daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Popiesz) Halmes, she was born May 11, 1925, in Coral, PA. After graduating from Homer City High School in 1942, Dorothy moved to...
wdadradio.com
LARRY McMANUS, 70
On Friday, January 13, 2023, Larry Richard McManus was greeted in eternity by his only son Joshua at the age of 70. He was fiercely loyal and patriotic. Larry was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He married the love of his life, Pamela Johnston McManus, on July 19, 1975. They were best friends, soul mates, and called each other “baby”.
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES TAX ANTICIPATION NOTE, DISCUSSES BRIDGE LIGHTS
The Bairdstown Bridge and the Tax Anticipation Note were topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Blairsville Borough Council meeting. During public comment, two members of the Blairsville Community Development Authority talked about the possibility of getting lights on the Bairdstown Bridge similar to the lights that are on the Stone Bridge in Johnstown. Borough Council President John Bertolino said that even though the idea has been under discussion for a while, it still has a few hurdles to clear, including the light fixtures being in compliance with PennDOT rules and regulations.
wdadradio.com
DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released the identity and the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Northern Indiana County on Sunday. Overman said that the person who died was 72-year-old Paul Weaver of Rochester Mills. He was travelling North on Route 119 and was in the area of 16004 Route 119 in Marchand when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle swerved off the road and his car came to rest in the property’s front yard.
Comments / 0