Wilmington man to take ‘dream’ anniversary trip after winning $1M on scratch ticket

A Wilmington man says he plans to take a “dream” 35th anniversary trip after he recently won $1 million on a scratch ticket.

Michael Paquette chose the cash option on his “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Paquette plans to put some of his winnings toward a vacation to Greece -- a trip that he has always dreamt of taking.

He purchased his winning ticket at ETD Food Mart at 365 Main Street in Tewksbury.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group