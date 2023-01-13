ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington man to take ‘dream’ anniversary trip after winning $1M on scratch ticket

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1De6zd_0kDsw1tU00

A Wilmington man says he plans to take a “dream” 35th anniversary trip after he recently won $1 million on a scratch ticket.

Michael Paquette chose the cash option on his “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Paquette plans to put some of his winnings toward a vacation to Greece -- a trip that he has always dreamt of taking.

He purchased his winning ticket at ETD Food Mart at 365 Main Street in Tewksbury.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

Boston 25 News WFXT

