Wilmington man to take ‘dream’ anniversary trip after winning $1M on scratch ticket
A Wilmington man says he plans to take a “dream” 35th anniversary trip after he recently won $1 million on a scratch ticket.
Michael Paquette chose the cash option on his “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Paquette plans to put some of his winnings toward a vacation to Greece -- a trip that he has always dreamt of taking.
He purchased his winning ticket at ETD Food Mart at 365 Main Street in Tewksbury.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.
