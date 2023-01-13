ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCCI.com

West Des Moines police investigate attempted murder-suicide

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide on Copper Drive in West Des Moines. West Des Moines police say that around 3:53 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a 911 call from a woman stating that she had been shot by her boyfriend. When they...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Radio Iowa

Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder

A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

KCCI.com

Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
DES MOINES, IA
94.5 PST

Dog abandoned at airport by NJ man gets a new home

The dog abandoned by its Newark owner outside Des Moines International Airport has found a new home. Charles Bigsen, 24, paid for his American Pitbull Terrier Stella to be on the same flight back to New Jersey on Dec. 29. But when Bigsen checked in he was told that he had to provide a crate for the 1-year-old mix in order to board.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

45-year-old man found dead in Des Moines motel room

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide at a south side motel. According to police, Friday at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the Fleur Lodge at 4817 Fleur Drive, near the Des Moines International Airport. The caller reported a person bleeding, appearing to be...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Driver arrested after crash over retaining wall in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive police took one person into custody after a rollover crash near the Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital. Police say a driver lost control and crashed over the retaining wall on the west side of the hospital. No word yet on what charges the driver might face.
CLIVE, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Des Moines hotel homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport. Surfun Julise Boens, 50, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. According to Des Moines Police, Boens allegedly shot the victim, a 45-year-old male, in the early morning hours on Friday. Boens […]
DES MOINES, IA

