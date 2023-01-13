Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police investigate attempted murder-suicide
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide on Copper Drive in West Des Moines. West Des Moines police say that around 3:53 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a 911 call from a woman stating that she had been shot by her boyfriend. When they...
Police release name of Des Moines weekend stabbing victim
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of a man killed in a weekend stabbing attack. Michael James Clayton, 33, was killed on Saturday evening when he was stabbed in the chest. The attack happened at 11:26 pm at 3211 30th Street. Clayton died from his injuries at a Des Moines […]
Radio Iowa
Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder
A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
KCCI.com
Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
Police arrest Des Moines man after deadly overnight stabbing
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police arrested and charged a man with stabbing and killing another man on Saturday night. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Des Moines resident Jason Gene Parker. Parker is charged with first degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old male. Last night at 11:26 p.m., officers and Des Moines […]
Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
KCCI.com
Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
KCCI.com
Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
weareiowa.com
Des Moines police: Man dies after being stabbed, suspect arrested in city's 3rd homicide of 2023
A 33-year-old man was found at the scene with stab wounds in his chest Saturday night. Police later located and arrested the 28-year-old suspect, Jason Parker.
KCCI.com
'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
Dog abandoned at airport by NJ man gets a new home
The dog abandoned by its Newark owner outside Des Moines International Airport has found a new home. Charles Bigsen, 24, paid for his American Pitbull Terrier Stella to be on the same flight back to New Jersey on Dec. 29. But when Bigsen checked in he was told that he had to provide a crate for the 1-year-old mix in order to board.
KCCI.com
45-year-old man found dead in Des Moines motel room
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide at a south side motel. According to police, Friday at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the Fleur Lodge at 4817 Fleur Drive, near the Des Moines International Airport. The caller reported a person bleeding, appearing to be...
Man Found Dead In South Des Moines Hotel, Homicide Investigation Underway
(Des Moines, IA) — A homicide investigation is underway on Des Moines’s south side. Police say a man was found dead at a hotel across the street from the airport on Fleur Drive just after four o’clock this morning. Police say it looks like the man didn’t die from natural causes, though they haven’t figured out what happened.
Iowa gun-toting mother stops duo from kidnapping her son: reports
An armed Iowa woman fended off two people earlier this month when she pulled out a handgun as they attempted to take her son from her.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man killed in crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was killed aftercrashing into an Iowa Department of Transportation road maintenance truck has been identified. Police say 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas died in the crash. It happened on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue. Police say that an Iowa DOT...
KCCI.com
A promise to act: Des Moines Police, community leaders on ending gun violence
Civil rights attorney Alfredo Parrish says he will no longer be quiet about the gun violence taking place in Des Moines. "It's a difficult, it's an embarrassing issue to discuss. But, we have to deal with what's happening within our own community," Parrish said. In 2022, 21 homicides were reported...
KCCI.com
Driver arrested after crash over retaining wall in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Clive police took one person into custody after a rollover crash near the Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital. Police say a driver lost control and crashed over the retaining wall on the west side of the hospital. No word yet on what charges the driver might face.
Arrest made in Des Moines hotel homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport. Surfun Julise Boens, 50, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. According to Des Moines Police, Boens allegedly shot the victim, a 45-year-old male, in the early morning hours on Friday. Boens […]
KBUR
Drivers die in two separate crashes with DOT trucks less than two hours apart
Ames, IA- Iowa Department of Transportation trucks were involved in two separate fatal crashes on Thursday. Radio Iowa reports that state troopers say the first incident, about 1 PM, involved a state DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder of Interstate 80 in Iowa County doing maintenance work.
Comments / 1