Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable, Sparks More Concern After Revealing She Still Wears Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket
Jessica Simpson's most recent selfie has fans continuing to express their concerns over her seemingly altered face and shrinking frame.While the singer hasn't acknowledged any severe weight loss, her Monday, January 2, post did all the talking, as she revealed she still fits into her 8th grade coat."Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," she captioned the Instagram snap, which depicted her smiling while donning the vintage green piece and an orange beanie. Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, as well as a few other celebs like Paris Hilton, left compliments on the upload, but fans couldn't help but worry."Jessica...
Meghan Markle Glows In A Scalloped Swimsuit For Beach Date With Prince Harry
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has timeless, elegant and effortlessly chic style, and as seen in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, she is just as stylish when relaxing at home with her fam as she is on the red carpet. In one episode of the Duke and...
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss In Fur Jacket And Distressed Jeans
Jessica Simpson sparked joy during the holiday season with festive snaps with her beautiful family. The singer and businesswoman also sparked concern when she shared one snap in particular that made fans flood the comments. Wait until you see her drastic weight loss in this festive holiday snap. Jessica Simpson...
We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!
Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Selena Gomez Brings Little Sister as Her Golden Globes Date — and She's Carrying a $4K Prada Purse
Gomez was joined by sister Gracie Elliott Teefey as they posed side-by-side for sweet family photos on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet It was a family affair for Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes! The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, was joined by her little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9, while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes — and they were both dressed to impress for the occasion. While Gomez rocked a Valentino Haute Couture design featuring a velvet column gown with...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Wore a Revealing Two-Piece Outfit That Will Make You Do Double Takes
Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood. A red carpet appearance for Dakota Johnson means a memorable fashion moment that will be talked about for years to come. Back in October 2019, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended the Academy...
Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch
Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Selena Gomez shares ‘out of the ordinary’ skincare routine as fans react to $600 price tag
Selena Gomez has given fans a glimpse at her skincare routine and some have expressed their feelings that it totals more than $600.The Rare Beauty founder took to TikTok earlier this week to share with her fans the nighttime skincare routine she does right before bed. While some fans have praised the singer for her “out of the ordinary” regimen, others were less than surprised by the overall cost of all of Gomez’s products.TikTok user Jasmine (@jasminedarya) went viral on the app when she disclosed the names and price tags of all the skincare items Gomez used in her...
