Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable, Sparks More Concern After Revealing She Still Wears Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket

Jessica Simpson's most recent selfie has fans continuing to express their concerns over her seemingly altered face and shrinking frame.While the singer hasn't acknowledged any severe weight loss, her Monday, January 2, post did all the talking, as she revealed she still fits into her 8th grade coat."Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," she captioned the Instagram snap, which depicted her smiling while donning the vintage green piece and an orange beanie. Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, as well as a few other celebs like Paris Hilton, left compliments on the upload, but fans couldn't help but worry."Jessica...
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
shefinds

We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!

Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
People

Selena Gomez Brings Little Sister as Her Golden Globes Date — and She's Carrying a $4K Prada Purse

Gomez was joined by sister Gracie Elliott Teefey as they posed side-by-side for sweet family photos on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet It was a family affair for Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes! The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, was joined by her little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9, while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes — and they were both dressed to impress for the occasion. While Gomez rocked a Valentino Haute Couture design featuring a velvet column gown with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
The Independent

Selena Gomez shares ‘out of the ordinary’ skincare routine as fans react to $600 price tag

Selena Gomez has given fans a glimpse at her skincare routine and some have expressed their feelings that it totals more than $600.The Rare Beauty founder took to TikTok earlier this week to share with her fans the nighttime skincare routine she does right before bed. While some fans have praised the singer for her “out of the ordinary” regimen, others were less than surprised by the overall cost of all of Gomez’s products.TikTok user Jasmine (@jasminedarya) went viral on the app when she disclosed the names and price tags of all the skincare items Gomez used in her...

