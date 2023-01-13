ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat viewing Saturday rematch vs. Bucks as ‘a whole different game’; Lowry remains out, Giannis questionable

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives the ball while being defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Miami. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The schedule says it will be more of the same Saturday, when the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three days.

But the protagonists know nothing could be further from the truth.

For starters, the Bucks gave Giannis Antetokounmpo the night off when the Heat pushed to Thursday’s 106-102 victory.

In addition, Milwaukee also sat Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton, Grayson Allen and Wesley Matthews, among others, for rest or recovery.

Antetokounmpo resurfaced on the Bucks’ injury report Friday night, listed as questionable due to knee soreness, with Middleton again out. The remainder of those five are off the injury report for Saturday, meaning Antetokounmpo will be back. Middleton remains out.

“You’re talking about a two-time, three-time, how-many-time MVP,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Antetokounmpo, who won the award in 2019 and 2020, in the running several other seasons. “They’ll have a different tenor and feel to it.”

Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were all or nothing from the 3-point line Thursday, with not even their 22 of 57 from beyond the arc able to overcome the shocking reality of attempting only two shots the entire game in the restricted area, tying for the fewest such attempts by an NBA team in over a decade.

“I can guarantee that they’re not going to have 18 points in the paint,” said Heat center Bam Adebayo, with the Heat outscoring the Giannis-less Bucks 58-18 in that regard Thursday, assumning an Antetokounmpo return. “He’s one of those guys that he puts his head down. So for us, it’s just building that wall and making it tough on him.”

No wall was needed Thursday, the Heat able to limit the Bucks to .402 shooting by largely remaining in their base defenses.

On the other end, with the Bucks lacking Antetokounmpo as a second line of defense, Heat players found themselves with a bit more space to operate.

For guard Gabe Vincent, it added up to a career-high 28-point night, including 5 of 11 on 3-pointers.

“They had only so many quote-unquote lockdown defenders,” Vincent said. “And I think I just was the one that had the favorable matchup a few of the times. And as I got rolling, the basket got big for me.”

As has been the case for weeks, the Heat also were shorthanded Thursday, without starters Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin. The sense after Thursday’s game was the Heat also will be bolstered for Saturday’s nationally televised ABC game.

Lowry again is listed out due to discomfort in his left knee. But Herro on Friday was upgraded to questionable, with his sore left Achilles, and Martin was upgraded to probable, after being out with a quad strain. So it could mean that after going without three starters Thursday, the Heat could be lacking only one Saturday.

“Obviously, next game will be a little different with guys coming back and things like that,” said guard Max Strus, who started the past two games in place of Herro. “Probably going to be a whole different game.”

Bucks Lite on Thursday night was one thing. Saturday figures to be closer to the team that swept the Heat out of the playoffs in 2021, the last time the teams met in the postseason, provided Antetokounmpo plays.

“It’ll be even more of a challenge when they get all of their guys back on Saturday,” Spoelstra said, “because it’ll be a different kind of rotation, when they break you down, and Giannis will do what he does.”

But adjustments have already been made, including Adebayo having mastered the very type of mid-lane jumper that Bucks center Brook Lopez often concedes with his at-the-rim defense. Adebayo closed with 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting Thursday.

“This has been part of the development for two straight years,” Spoelstra said of Adebayo. “But I thought he really was intentional throughout the course of the game. He’s going to make some of those in-the-circle shots against this team, based on that specific coverage.”

Adebayo had missed Tuesday night’s victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder after bruising his right wrist in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the visiting Brooklyn Nets and struggling until pulled from that game.

“That was stupidity on my part to keep playing with how my wrist was feeling,” Adebayo said. “It was just one of those things where I finally convinced myself I had to sit down and I had to rest my wrist. So [Thursday] it felt better, obviously. I didn’t airball jump hooks and I made my free throws. So good day.”

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

