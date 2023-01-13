ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Group arrested following assault and robbery spree along Red, Green lines

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Two men and a teenage girl are facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery, and armed robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFPfH_0kDsvjUI00
Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, File

A group of people allegedly assaulted and robbed multiple victims Thursday along the MBTA‘s Red and Green lines.

Around 5 p.m., MBTA Transit Police received a report that a man was assaulted by a group of three men and a girl at Harvard Station. At least one of the suspects had allegedly been armed with a crowbar. The victim reported the incident when he arrived at Park Street Station, police said.

The suspects then took the T from Park Street to Kenmore Station, “where they attacked and robbed another victim while on board a Green Line Trolley,” authorities noted in a release.

Along the way, the group also allegedly threatened several other passengers with violence.

The suspects continued to Fenway Station, and on the platform, they allegedly beat and robbed another victim, leaving the person with facial injuries via a crowbar.

The group then fled the area, moving in the direction of Brookline, police said.

Following “an exhaustive area search,” transit police found and arrested three suspects — 25-year-old Dorchester resident Parrish Jones, 21-year-old Brockton resident William Windham, and a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester, whose name was not released due to her age.

All three suspects are now facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery, and armed robbery.

It’s not clear whether police are still seeking a fourth person involved. A request for clarification from an MBTA spokesperson was not immediately returned Friday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 3

Carlos Gomes
3d ago

Sad to say but be prepared for more of this in all Democrat ran cities. Thank God they caught these bums.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common

A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys, both of Boston, were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested for 2007 homicide of Boston mother

BOSTON -- A man has been arrested for the 2007 death of a Boston mother. Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared 16 years ago. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 33-year-old David Pena will be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday. Pena was already in custody in Macclenny, Florida on an unrelated matter when a warrant that was secured in December was executed. "Information leading to Pena's arrest was developed through interviews conducted since McGuyer's disappearance, with the latest taking place in March 2022," said D.A. Kevin Hayden. In November 2017, friends of McGuyer said police were digging for clues about her disappearance at a construction site in the area of Enneking Parkway near Turtle Pond. Her body was never found. Pena was McGuyer's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. She left behind a 10-year-old son. When Pena was booked in Boston, police also discovered there was another warrant for his arrest on trafficking cocaine charges.   
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 77-Year-Old Elvira Miranda of Dorchester

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 77-year-old Elvira Miranda who was last seen earlier today, at about 8:40 AM on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the area of 18 Norton Street in Dorchester. She was last seen wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center located at 34 Hancock Street in Dorchester. Elvira suffers from mental health issues and does not speak English.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

BOSTON - Boston Police are investigating a shooting along Ellington Street in Dorchester.The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the Erie Street Market. At least one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.There is no information on the motive for the shooting, and police are still investigating.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 8:10 PM on Friday January 13, 2023, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 8 Ronan Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle as part of a firearm investigation when they removed the operator, Derren Brown, 30, of Dorchester, and the lone passenger, Gerald Vick, 29, of Dorchester. Officers then performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun and a loaded .22 caliber Taurus PT-22 from inside the vehicle at which time both suspects were placed in custody.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police expand search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee

Brittany Tee, 35, hasn't been seen since Jan. 10. The Brookfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen for almost a week. Brittney Tee, 35, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a home in Brookfield on foot on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday.
BROOKFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

'Marauding group' beat T commuters with crowbar, police say

BOSTON - A "marauding group" beat and robbed MBTA riders with a crowbar during the Thursday evening commute, police allege.Transit police said the first assault happened at about 5 p.m. on a train at the Harvard Square MBTA station, where a man reported being attacked by three males and one female. The victim said one of the attackers was armed with a crowbar.According to police, the alleged attackers traveled to the Park Street Station and attacked and robbed someone else on board a Green Line trolley headed to Kenmore Station."The group allegedly were also threatening several commuters on board the trolley with violence," Transit police said in a statement. "The marauding group continued to travel to Fenway where they robbed and beat another victim, on the platform, with a crowbar causing facial injuries to the victim."Police said after the assault and robbery at Fenway Station, the group fled toward Brookline. Officers searched the area and arrested 25-year-old Parrish Jones of Dorchester, 21-year-old William Windham of Brockton, and a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester.The suspects are all charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery and armed robbery.   
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys home in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
MIDDLETON, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek 5 suspects wanted in Boston assault

BOSTON - Boston Police are seeking five suspects wanted for an assault on New Year's Day. Police say a man was punched and kicked several times by a group of men in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday night, Boston Police released surveillance images and descriptions of the suspects: Suspect #1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest. Suspect #2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Domestic Dispute on Dorchester Ave Leads to One Stabbed and One in Custody

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 22:45 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers from Districts B-2 and C-11 responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was stabbed on the corner of E. Cottage Street and Dorchester Avenue. Initial reports suggested the incident was domestic violence related.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy