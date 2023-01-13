Group arrested following assault and robbery spree along Red, Green lines

Two men and a teenage girl are facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery, and armed robbery.

A group of people allegedly assaulted and robbed multiple victims Thursday along the MBTA‘s Red and Green lines.

Around 5 p.m., MBTA Transit Police received a report that a man was assaulted by a group of three men and a girl at Harvard Station. At least one of the suspects had allegedly been armed with a crowbar. The victim reported the incident when he arrived at Park Street Station, police said.

The suspects then took the T from Park Street to Kenmore Station, “where they attacked and robbed another victim while on board a Green Line Trolley,” authorities noted in a release.

Along the way, the group also allegedly threatened several other passengers with violence.

The suspects continued to Fenway Station, and on the platform, they allegedly beat and robbed another victim, leaving the person with facial injuries via a crowbar.

The group then fled the area, moving in the direction of Brookline, police said.

Following “an exhaustive area search,” transit police found and arrested three suspects — 25-year-old Dorchester resident Parrish Jones, 21-year-old Brockton resident William Windham, and a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester, whose name was not released due to her age.

All three suspects are now facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery, and armed robbery.

It’s not clear whether police are still seeking a fourth person involved. A request for clarification from an MBTA spokesperson was not immediately returned Friday.

An investigation remains ongoing.