These are the 10 best restaurants in Greater Portland, according to The Portland Press Herald

A focaccia bread at Norimoto Bakery in Portland, Maine.

If your Maine itinerary needs more food experiences, The Portland Press Herald has you covered with its annual list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.

The list, published Thursday, includes a list of top 10 elite restaurants “that should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day,” the publication wrote.

Here are the publication’s top 10 restaurants, listed alphabetically:

Elda/Jackrabbit

The top restaurants, some with James Beard Award-recognized chefs, serve everything from Caribbean cuisine to pastries to Scandinavian-Japanese food. The publication called Fore Street “one of the very best farm-to-table restaurants in New England” and Judy Gibson “one of New England’s most creative culinary destinations.”

Check out the list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.