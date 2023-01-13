Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Falynn Pina Has Suffered A Miscarriage

Falynn Pina wasn’t on Real Housewives of Atlanta for long , but she absolutely left a lasting impression on the now-departed Porsha Williams . Falynn used to be married to Porsha’s current husband , Simon Guobadia . Was it kind of scandalous? Yes. Did all parties move on with their lives? Also yes.

Falynn and Simon officially ended their relationship in July 2021 . Falynn was lucky enough to find love once again with Jaylan Banks . In November 2021 Falynn and Jaylan welcomed their daughter. Emma Sang Pina was baby number 4 for Falynn and her first little girl.

Unfortunately, according to Page Six , Falynn and Jaylan have experienced a pregnancy loss. Falynn had not previously announced she was expecting on social media, but she did detail her miscarriage in an Instagram post . She wrote, “Last night, the Lord called our baby home.”

Falynn shared a photo of her hand resting on a hospital bed and captioned, “Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts.” She added, “Rest in heaven, Jean Pina. Mommy and Daddy love you so very much.”

Words of support from friends began to fill the comment section. RHOA vet Claudia Jordan wrote, “I am so sorry for you and your family!” Sharelle Rosado , formerly of Selling Tampa said, “I’m so sorry for your loss. May God give you and your family the strength to get through this difficult time.” Cynthia Bailey and Married to Medicine’s Toya Bush-Harris also showed the couple some love.

Falynn and Jaylan might not have had a smooth start to their relationship, but they appear to be very much in love. Hopefully the couple will heal and build their strength after this very unfortunate incident.

