ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Falynn Pina Has Suffered A Miscarriage

By Allisun
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGJBT_0kDsve4f00

Falynn Pina wasn’t on Real Housewives of Atlanta for long , but she absolutely left a lasting impression on the now-departed Porsha Williams . Falynn used to be married to Porsha’s current husband , Simon Guobadia . Was it kind of scandalous? Yes. Did all parties move on with their lives? Also yes.

Falynn and Simon officially ended their relationship in July 2021 . Falynn was lucky enough to find love once again with Jaylan Banks . In November 2021 Falynn and Jaylan welcomed their daughter. Emma Sang Pina was baby number 4 for Falynn and her first little girl.

Unfortunately, according to Page Six , Falynn and Jaylan have experienced a pregnancy loss. Falynn had not previously announced she was expecting on social media, but she did detail her miscarriage in an Instagram post . She wrote, “Last night, the Lord called our baby home.”

Falynn shared a photo of her hand resting on a hospital bed and captioned, “Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts.” She added, “Rest in heaven, Jean Pina. Mommy and Daddy love you so very much.”

RELATED: Falynn Guobadia Claims Porsha Williams Slept With Simon Guobadia’s Cousin For A Rolls Royce Before Porsha and Simon’s Engagement; Says Their Relationship Is “For Show”

Words of support from friends began to fill the comment section. RHOA vet Claudia Jordan wrote, “I am so sorry for you and your family!” Sharelle Rosado , formerly of Selling Tampa said, “I’m so sorry for your loss. May God give you and your family the strength to get through this difficult time.” Cynthia Bailey and Married to Medicine’s Toya Bush-Harris also showed the couple some love.

Falynn and Jaylan might not have had a smooth start to their relationship, but they appear to be very much in love. Hopefully the couple will heal and build their strength after this very unfortunate incident.

TELL US- PLEASE FEEL FREE TO LEAVE WORDS OF SUPPORT IN THE COMMENTS

[Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage]

The post Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Falynn Pina Has Suffered A Miscarriage appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 9

Bay Area Millionaire
4d ago

Dear Universal GOD, Thank you for loving us when we don't deserve it, protecting us in our recklessness and being patient with us as we navigate this world in search of understanding to get closer to you. In this moment, please be with this family and all families who have had to experience the feeling of losing a loved one and allow them to find peace and understanding with/thru you. Continue to guide us as we begin to learn to accept that everything has purpose and meaning regardless if we understand or agree as we are a part of a larger plan, one where we arent privy to the whole picture nor should we be. Please continue to bless everyone reading this article and comment with inner and worldly peace that only you can provide. Thank you for everything you give and do. Thank you for always keeping the same energy 24/7. Without you life is void.- RRE Millionaire

Reply
2
Related
People

Kenya Moore Confirms She and Ex Marc Daly 'Unfortunately' Didn't Sign a Prenup

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who split from Marc Daly in May 2021, revealed she feels "confident" the couple's divorce will be finalized soon Kenya Moore is revealing the holdup in finalizing her divorce from Marc Daly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star admitted she and Daly didn't sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. When asked why the divorce was yet finalized, Moore told TMZ: "No prenup, so yeah, unfortunately." However, the reality star added that she feels "confident that it will...
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Falynn Pina suffers miscarriage: ‘Our home is filled with tears’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Falynn Pina revealed Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage. “Last night, the Lord called our baby home,” the reality star, 33, captioned a photo on Instagram of her hand resting on a hospital bed. “Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts.” She concluded the post, “Rest in heaven, Jean Pina👼🏾 Mommy and Daddy love you so very much❤️.” Fellow “RHOA” alum Claudia Jordan sent her condolences, writing in the comments section, “I am so sorry for you and your family! 💔💔.” “Selling Tampa” alum Sharelle Rosado added, “I’m so sorry...
AOL Corp

‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed

Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Left in Embarrassing Details Robyn Didn't Want You to See

The Real Housewives of Potomac brought the drama to Sensira Resort in Mexico on Sunday night's episode. While much of the focus was on the arguments that quickly ensued, others couldn't help but notice that the show included an embarrassing detail about Robyn Dixon. As fans noticed, RHOP didn't shy away from showing that one of Robyn's tracks (a piece of fake hair) was clearly visible.
MARYLAND STATE
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
blavity.com

Former 'Divorce Court' Star Judge Lynn Toler Reveals Her Husband, Eric 'Big E' Mumford, Has Died

Judge Lynn Toler, most known for ruling on the popular show Divorce Court, recently shared that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away during the holidays. Earlier this week, Toler posted a photo of her and her husband with the words “Beautiful Man Both inside and out” on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Eric Mumford BigE, January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.” The post included Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” playing in the background.
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
OK! Magazine

Tristan Thompson Slammed For Not Posting 3 Of His Kids After Sharing Video With True: 'Be A Father To ALL Your Children'

Tristan Thompson is feeling the heat! On Tuesday, December 27, the NBA star shared a sweet video of himself dancing in the kitchen with his and Khloé Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, but the cuteness didn't distract followers from pointing out that he rarely shows his three other children."I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children, he can’t just pick and choose," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "Go be a dad you have other children not just her.""Why don’t you try being a father to ALL your...
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet

NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance. During the series […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy