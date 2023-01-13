ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

82-Year-Old Florida Woman's Body Found 3 Months After Hurricane Ian

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
A debris cleanup crew in Florida has found the remains of an 82-year-old woman who went missing during Hurricane Ian's rampage months ago, according to NBC News .

The body of Ilonka Knes was discovered "deep within the mangroves" in Fort Myers Beach by a contract debris removal team, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed during a Thursday (January 12) news conference.

Marceno said Knes lived in Fort Myers Beach with her husband, who was previously found dead after the Category 4 storm . Concerned family members requested a welfare check on the 82-year-old woman, but deputies couldn't find her on October 7. She was officially reported missing on October 15 after several failed attempts to locate her, officials said.

What made the search for Knes difficult was how much Ian devastated the area.

"These areas are impassable by boat and they’re not visible by the air," the sheriff explained. " This was a really heavily affected area. "

Her body was ultimately recovered .16 miles from her home on Tuesday, January 10, according to the sheriff's office. Her death brings Lee County's total number of confirmed casualties to 74 from the vicious storm.

Hurricane Ian slammed the Sunshine State on September 28, 2022, bringing monstrous flooding, heavy winds, and deadly storm surges. Over 140 people were killed in the fifth-largest hurricane to strike the United States, NBC News reports .

People

Miami, FL
